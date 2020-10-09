Development, communication, job growth and more were topics addressed by candidates running for seats on the Ludington City Council Thursday in a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Ludington Daily News and the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The forum featured Jeff Beilfuss and Ted May, who are vying for the open First Ward councilor seat, as well as Fifth Ward Councilor Angela Serna and challenger Wally Cain.
Questions were posed by Daily News Managing Editor David Bossick and Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller, with Steve Begnoche, Daily News emeritus editor, moderating.
Ward 1
Ludington’s First Ward seat is being sought by two newcomers to the political arena.
May has a background in law enforcement, having served as an FBI agent, and as an educator. Beilfuss has a lifetime of experience as a business owner.
When asked why they’re seeking the seat, both candidates said they’re eager to serve the community that’s become an adopted home.
Regarding major projects and development in the city, Beilfuss encouraged further growth while maintaining Ludington’s unique identity.
“I think we, as a community, need to always move forward, but we need to balance that with a small-town feel,” he said.
May stated that the issue of affordable housing needs to be addressed in order to aid in development.
“The No. 1 problem we have is a lack of low-income and medium-income housing,” he said. “We need to do whatever we can to alleviate that problem.”
Beilfuss cited bringing in new businesses as a major goal — specifically year-round businesses, and employers that offer good, competitive salaries.
On the issue of communicating with constituents, May said the proper medium, or tool, is needed to prevent the spread of misinformation and keep people in the loop about city affairs.
Beilfuss said, if elected, he would turn to the residents of the First Ward, and form a group of individuals to inform his decisions and explore new ideas.
The candidates agreed strongly on the issue of potentially bringing medical or recreational marijuana provisioning centers to the city. That issue, thought previously shut down by the city council, could re-appear in the future. If it does, both May and Beilfuss said they would not support it.
“I just don’t see a positive,” Beilfuss said. “At no time do we want to be encouraging our kids that this is a path they want to go down.”
May said he had “absolutely no doubt” that bringing dispensaries would bring “trouble.”
“I don’t think it would be beneficial in this town at all,” he said.
The candidates both expressed a desire to keep Ludington pristine and attractive to tourists, perhaps with new businesses or modernized existing businesses.
“I hope it remains one of the prize… vacation places in the state,” May said. “This little town has it going better than anybody.”
Beilfuss echoed that sentiment, stating, “Who wouldn’t want to live in Ludington?”
“I would hope we can continue to build Ludington… 12 months a year,” Beilfuss said. “Ludington is a great year-round destination.”
On their best attributes, Beilfuss highlighted listening and hearing diverse points of view, while May emphasized problem-solving and other skills gained during his law enforcement career.
In closing, both May and Beilfuss said they’re ready to represent the city and the residents of the First Ward. Beilfuss noted the various boards and committees on which he’s served, and his ability to maintain a civil demeanor even during heated debate.
May said, “I think, rather I know, that I would be a good councilman… I just want to contribute, help and be a part of this town that I really love.”
Ward 5
Angela Serna and Wally Cain will face off for the second time in November after Serna unseated Cain in 2018.
The candidates have different styles, which came to light during the forum. Cain highlighted his respect for the chain of command and treating elected officials with respect. Serna advocated being a “voice for the people,” and said transparency of government was one of her chief priorities.
She said she decided to run in the first place because of a lack of information to the public, and she praised City Manager Mitch Foster for being more available and responsive than his predecessors.
Cain said the city is well run, and always has been.
“It was well run before Mitch (Foster),” he said.
On the issue of priorities, Cain outlined utilizing “smart-city” technology to improve communication, underscoring its potential usefulness in improving for alerting officials to problems.
“With the concept of a smart city, you’re using the power of the internet to better coordinate with the city,” he said.
Serna said she’d like to work on parking within the city.
“I would like to see some reconfigurations where we have more room for motorcycles or golf carts… and make it more pedestrian friendly,” she said.
Both Serna and Cain said they’d be willing to vote against their own personal beliefs if constituents strongly support an issue.
On the role of the city in supporting growth and development, Cain mentioned housing and making county-wide transportation more available.
Serna agreed, but said transportation was the more pressing issue.
“If there was county-wide transportation, there would be more opportunities for individuals outside the City of Ludington where taxes are lower,” Serna said.
Both candidates also said communication with constituents is an ongoing challenge.
“We need to educate people on the city’s website… we need to better advertise (Coffee with the Counselors),” Cain said.
Serna said the pandemic has been an added hurdle to communication, and said the city’s web presence could be improved.
“Reaching out through telephone or Facebook… or having an app, would be better (than the website),” Serna said,
She said she’d also like to see more involvement from counselors in public events.
Bossick asked how councilors would approach funding the replacement of lead in the city’s water system.
“If this is being mandated from the federal or state level… they need to have input in funding for the replacement of these lead pipes,” Serna said. “The homeowner should be the last person who needs to worry about the cost of that.”
Cain said the same, adding, “If it’s mandated… I feel it’s incumbent upon the state to help fund it, if not fund it totally.”
The pair also agreed about the need for increased lighting and sidewalks — as well as bike lanes — to improve safety.
Miller asked the candidates why they’re the best choice for the job. Cain cited his rapport with Fifth Ward residents and a desire to get back to doing what he did during his previous term.
Serna said she’d continue to bring questions to the council, and noted she’s made a point of doing that during her tenure thus far.
In closing, Cain said he’d listen, learn and be open to advice, while Serna reiterated her desire to be a voice for the people.
The winners will be decided in the Nov. 3 general election.
The full forum for both races is available on the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.