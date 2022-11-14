Marijuana was at the top of the agenda at Monday’s Ludington City Council meeting. Public comments ran over an hour, and more than 20 people spoke about the proposed ordinances.
The first reading of the marijuana zoning ordinance and the police ordinance was presented to council through a Q&A run by City Manager Mitch Foster. The council was allowed to ask questions about certain concerns or issues they each had with the current proposed ordinances drafted by the ad hoc committee. No amendments were made to the ordinances, but at council’s meeting on Nov. 28, Foster will present each member a side-by-side view of the current ordinances and the verbiage council members propose for amendments.
“Council member Terzano will go back and draft up these proposals and bring them to the next meeting,” Foster told councilors. “We want to have them in front of you with the existing and the proposed amendments. We will include the amendments in the packets and for the public to see as well.”
Council members brought up different proposed amendments including removing certain districts, considering places of worship to be added to the list of location types that need to be certain distances away from possible marijuana facilities, informing citizens of where the money would goes from the state if facilities were approved, and changing the distance of facilities from 500 feet to 1,000 feet, creating less availability of space for the proposed facilities.
The city also discussed what would happen if the ordinances were to appear on the ballot for voters to decide.
“If we did adopt the ordinances, those opposed can propose a referendum and with enough signatures they could get it on the ballot,” City Attorney Ross Hammersley said. “There will probably be a referendum anyway. At that point, our proposed ordinances wouldn’t matter and voters would be able to propose one in their own words.”
Foster stated that if council members felt rushed and didn’t want to make such a decision at the next meeting, they can always make a motion to hold off the appeal review by setting a specific date when they would vote, or it could be open ended.
Foster also wanted people to know that the Fourth Ward wasn’t singled out by anyone, it was more so the fact that there is more commercial zoning in that portion of town.
“There are very few sections of commercial development north of Ludington Avenue,” he said. “(The) Fourth Ward was not singled out by the committee and it wasn’t the intention of the committee to focus on one specific district. There really aren’t many ideal site eligible for zoning”
The council will meet in two weeks to possibly vote on proposed amendments to the ordinances.
“We have set aside our own views and developed the best ordinance we could come up with,” Terzano said. “I’m proud of the work the committee has done. Without the support of the city staff, we wouldn’t be able to have done this.”