Ludington City Council met Monday to discuss multiple items on its agenda including possible increase to water and sewer rates, approval of the bylaws for the City of Ludington Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and setting a public hearing for the transfer of an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) application for 102 Second St.
Water and sewer ratesCity Council held the first reading for the approval of the increase in the city’s water and sewer rates.
A water rate study performed for 2021 and 2022 projected a 7.5% water rate increase. Utility Financial Solutions, who is completing the study, projects that this increase will remain in effect for several years to cover projected operational expenses and future capital needs of the water systems. Utility Financial Solutions also completed a sewer study and found that from the 2021 and 2022 a 14.9% increase was needed and then an additional 4.9% increase needed for the three years after. Once the study is completed, Utility Financial Solutions will report back to council and they will then vote on the possible rate increases.
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority
The bylaws for the City of Ludington Brownfield Redevelopment Authority were approved by City Council. The first brownfield project, 106 Laura St. will be presented in a public hearing during the Dec. 19 meeting.
Developers are Grand Rapids-based and the project is a proposed four, three-story set of apartment units overlooking Pere Marquette Lake. Units are targeted to middle-income residents and will be long-term rentals. The 5.47-acre property has been the previous home to train terminals, blacksmith shop, an oil house and machine shop. Possible contaminants were used to fill in the property and it has been vacant for decades.
The estimated investment in the property is $20 million and is expected to start spring of 2023 and be completed in 12-15 months.
Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA)
A public hearing was set for the Dec. 19 meeting concerning the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) transfer application for the property located at 102 Second St.
The property previously received an OPRA tax exemption. The new owners, Rick and Mary Jo Vella, are requesting that application be transferred to them, so they can complete the building’s rehabilitation.
Other business
• An open house for outgoing Mayor Steve Miller will be held after the Dec. 19 council meeting.
• Finalist Ryan Myers has accepted the offer to become the next Ludington chief of police. City Manager Mitch Foster stated that Myers is working on pre-employment paperwork and they will soon be able to set a start date.
• A special liquor license was approved for the Ludrock Finale, July 8-9, 2023 at Waterfront Park.
• Council went into closed session to conduct the city manager’s 2022 performance evaluation. Foster’s annual evaluation was approved by the council.