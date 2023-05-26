Ludington City Council will meet as a council of the whole to discuss the potential of paid parking at Stearns Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the municipal building.
Although the agenda was one page, the supporting memorandum from city staff to the council is 82 pages, according to the packet sent to the Daily News.
According to the memo, the city spends $731,000 on the parks, beach safety and launching ramps from the general fund each year. The budgets pay for installing and removing buoys in the swim area, the sand fence, the picnic tables, grills and benches and the docks at the boat ramps; installing and maintaining the playground equipment; maintaining the skate park, shuffleboard courts, sculptures and parking lots; moving sand from the grass and roadway to the beach; maintaining the public restrooms and the fish-cleaning stations; mowing in the parks.
“While city taxpayers cover all of these expenses, there are many more users of these facilities who do not contribute any dollars for these expenses,” the memo states. “This leads to what is referred to as a ‘free-rider’ problem, a large number of people who receive a benefit without paying for the cost of it.”
The city reviewed “peers across the lakeshore” and found that many municipalities don’t charge their residents to park, non-residents can have a daily or annual pass and paid parking is on a seasonal basis and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In a summary, reviews of various venders for kiosks and a ticket booth system to accept parking fees were a portion of the packet in a document labeled, “Paid Beach Parking Summary.”
“After contacting a large amount of the cities along west shoreline of Michigan, I have found that paid beach parking is not a very common practice amongst the different cities,” an unidentified individual stated in the summary.
Charlevoix, Petoskey, Grand Haven and Pentwater all do not charge for parking, it was noted. Charlevoix was looking into the potential while Grand Haven and Pentwater have beaches that are managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Breakdowns of paid parking at Muskegon, South Haven and Naugatuck followed.
The paid parking policy of Muskegon then was included in the packet.
Also a part of the packet is a letter dated Thursday, May 25, from Beth Gable Hicks, a descendant of Laura Stearns as well as Justus Stearns. In it, Hicks says she is opposed to paid parking at Stearns Park.
“The Stearns Hotel Company sold the land for Stearns Park to Ludington on Feb. 24, 1910, with the hope that Ludington would never filter out those who cannot pay for parking from enjoying the beach,” Hicks wrote. “Free parking on the 2,500 feet of the sandy shoreline has been a selling point on the ‘Visit Ludington’ website, and as (the) city turns 150, we believe it would have a negative effect on (the) public appeal for Stearns Park, and Ludington, if free parking is taken away.”
More written opinions, both via email and submitted, were a portion of the packet, too. Some of the citizens asked the city to consider a hotel or motel tax that could help pay for the maintenance of the parks.
The minutes of previous meetings in 2017 were also included where the potential for paid parking at Stearns Park was considered by the City Council, too. Clippings of the Daily News coverage from 2017 when paid parking at Stearns was considered were also included.