At Monday night’s Ludington City Council meeting, council heard the first reading of the ordinance change to possibly allow chickens within the city limits.
The current ordinance states that chickens or any other farm or livestock are not allowed to be housed within the Ludington city limits, but due to many citizens asking for the ordinance to be changed, allowing chickens, Council and City Manager Mitch Foster brought back to topic last night with possible verbiage changes.
The ordinance would have a sunset clause of two years as it is being done on a trial basis.
Chickens could be raised via a permit in the city. Those who can seek the permit can have only a single-family home on a lot that is 7,200 square feet or more and the chicken coop must be in the residence’s back yard with an appropriate fence containing the chickens in the yard.
The maximum number of chickens allowed will be four. Roosters will not be allowed.
OPRA hearing
Council postponed the resolution for the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act exemption certificate application for the Datum Point Real Estate Development-Foster School Acquisition Ludington LLC project.
During public comment at the meeting, it was brought to the attention of the council that the contractor has 60 days to submit the application for approval or disapproval and it marked 63 days Monday, making the application stale.
City Attorney Ross Hammersley said the approval will be tabled until the March 13 meeting in order to review the materials submitted by DPRE and to see if there are additional materials needed to move forward.
As the Daily News previously reported, the OPRA application is for a proposed remodel of 504 and 507 E. Foster St. to house 36 one-, two- and three-bedroom units for rent and loft townhouses to sell. Construction is hoped to be completed by March 2024, and the project is expected to cost $10.5 million.
According to plans in the council packet, the original two-story building facing Foster street will be converted into 12 apartments. In each of the east and west classrooms, five apartments each are a part of the plan. A new courtyard will be in the center of the building where nine apartments will be built around it. In the old gym, also known as Oriole Hall, the plan is to convert that space into eight loft townhouses.
Townhouses are also planned for the south side of Foster Street.
Skateboards, coaster toys
An approval of changing city ordinance to prohibit skateboards or other “coaster toys” in Legacy Plaza came Monday night from council after interim Ludington Police Chief Steve Wietrzykowski stated in a recent letter to City Manager Mitch Foster that the Department of Public Works has complained about teens using the area for skating.
Feeding and keeping animals
The council voted to amend its current ordinance regarding the keeping of animals to provide further protections against certain disturbances and nuisances.
Two portions of the amendment now state, regarding feeding deer and other wildlife, that “no person may place or permit placement on the ground or within five feet of the ground surface within the city any fruit, berries, grain, vegetables, nuts, salt or other edible material, or bait, which may reasonably be expected to attract or feed deer, wild turkeys, or other wild animals.”
Regarding farm animals other than chickens, it will now read, “it shall be unlawful for any person to keep live farm animals (including, but not necessarily limited to, goats, sheep, swine, fowl, cows, or other livestock) on any premises within the city.”
Other business
The council approved the removal of the stop signs at the corners of Haight and Lewis streets and at the corner of Foster and Lavinia streets due to the signs no longer being needed for school safety purposes.
Councilors approved the 2023 Suds on the Shore annual beer and wine festival in Rotary Park. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 19.
A kickoff celebration for the City of Ludington’s Sesquicentennial will be held on March 22 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. The event is open to the public and will feature many different historical documents and items from the city.