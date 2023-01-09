With the City of Ludington facing pending litigation brought about by resident Tom Rotta, the City Council voted to rescind the deer cull contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture at Monday night’s meeting.
Councilor Cheri Stibitz made the motion to rescind the cull and council voted, 4-2, in favor of the motion, Stibitz, Jack Bulger, Kathy Winczewski and Les Johnson voted for and Wally Cain and John Terzano against. Councilor Ted May was absent.
Bulger also made a motion to use city funds instead of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay any termination fees or incidental costs to the USDA. Council voted 6-0 in favor of the motion.
Stibitz and Bulger both stated that the city cannot afford to be caught up in legal fees over the deer cull.
“Financially, we are not in a good place, and I’m not saying that because someone is suing us,” Stibitz said.
Bulger agreed with Stibitz stating that the almost $60,000 cost to complete the cull would not be in the city’s best interest at the current time.
“It’s not cost effective for the deer we’d take,” Bulger said. “I think it’s appropriate for us to reconsider. I think this is the right idea for us at this time. Nothing is stopping us from using the Pere Marquette method in the future. We could see after winter what happens there. It would be appropriate for us to at least revisit the order at a later time.”
City Manager Mitch Foster stated that the cull taking place in Pere Marquette Township is on public property and the township does not have the same ordinance for firearms as the City of Ludington does. That cull is being performed by volunteer officials and is being paid for by a private source.
Stearns Park Beach concessions
Council was presented the first reading for the approval of Ludington resident Lara Webster’s proposal to manage and operate the Stearns Park Beach concession stands for the next five years.
Webster is also the owner of the Brunch Babes food truck, which is located seasonally at the 10 Spot in Pere Marquette Township. Webster plans to offer a variety of food and beverage items at the stands and plans to add items to the menu per customer requests.
OPG3 digital documentation services
Council approved the contract with OPG3 to provide digital documentation services for the city. The services will help eliminate unneeded paper and also provide online documents to residents through the city’s website.
OPRA public hearing
A public hearing was approved by council for the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) for the former Foster Elementary School property and the vacant field directly across the street, 504 and 507 E. Foster St. Datum Point Real Estate Development out of Grand Rapids is proposing to construct 15 two-unit townhouses and 15 three-unit townhouses on the property.
Police chief search
The city has received seven applications for the Ludington police chief position. Applications are currently being reviewed, and Foster stated that they are trying to move the process along as quickly as possible.