Ludington City Council will consider clearing the way for two housing developments when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
Developers of a planned housing project at 106 Laura St., adjacent to the south end of James Street, has requested the city vacate part of an alley behind Brill Manufacturing. They also requested an easement to use the area between Brill Manufacturing and George Street for parking.
The development is planned to comprise 95 market-rate rental units. It was first proposed in 2007 to include condominiums and a marina, but the project was sidelined during the financial crisis.
Lofts on Rowe, a project to convert an abandoned factory at 801 N. Rowe St. into apartments, encountered a snag when surveyors discovered the property crosses into a city parcel by six inches. The encroachment has existed since the building was constructed about a century ago.
In a memo to the council, City Manager Mitch Foster recommended they approve an easement on the six inches. Without an easement, the project “would have a difficult path to completing their financing,” he wrote.
Council will also circle back to some formalities the city missed.
Ludington Police Department placed signs designating handicap parking spaces at the Mason County Courthouse, one on the east and west sides, without establishing a traffic control order.
Certified traffic control orders provide the legal basis for the enforcement of parking restrictions.
The Ludington Outdoor Social District that council established in February also needs some paperwork to back it up. The district runs up James Street to Ludington Avenue and branches out two blocks in either direction, all of which is Michigan state trunkline.
To continue using state roads for the district, council must approve a resolution authorizing Foster and City Clerk Deborah Luskin to apply for a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The Michigan Legislature passed a law last year allowing cities to create social districts. Within the districts, alcohol can be sold and consumed outdoors in marked containers.