Ludington’s city council will meet in its chambers for the first time in a long time at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and when it does, there’s a handful of agreements that will be considered as a part of its business.
One of those agreements is a proposed mediation of a longtime federal suit between the city and an employee who worked on the demolition of the Star Watch Case Company.
According to the proposed agreement, the city agrees to pursue insurance coverage for Ronnie E. Carter as it relates to Carter’s work on the construction, demolition or environmental services related to the Star Watch Case Company site. In turn, Carter is to demand he be a part of the insurance policies of H&M Demolition Companies and/or Westshore Engineering and Surveying/Westhosre Consulting.
Carter is to name an additional defendant, and then move to dismiss with prejudice the city from the lawsuit.
Carter was hurt during the demolition of the building decades ago, and he’s attempted to get the city to pay on his medical bills. He has claimed that he did not have the proper safety equipment to protect himself from the hazardous materials there. He sued H&M Demolition five times in federal court — in 2002, 2003, twice in 2004 and in 2016 — and most recently sued the city.
Lofts on Rowe
There are two items in regard to the Lofts of Rowe project. The first is that the city is being asked to terminate its easement for utilities that may be located in the vacated alley. City Manager Mitch Foster wrote in a memo that the project is having issues with financing because of the easement, and there are not any utilities in the vacated alley at this time.
The second item for consideration is to pay rent to the Lofts on Rowe in a short-term lease until the city can relocate its materials and supplies elsewhere. The first rental payment is $1, and if the items and materials aren’t moved by the end of July, an additional charge of $250 per day would be assessed.
DPW salt barn, other projects
The city will consider awarding a bid to Gerber Construction of Reed City to construct the new Department of Public Works Salt Barn. The bid amount was $335,000.
There were five bidders in all, and Gerber was the low bidder, according to a memo from Fleis & Vandenbrink, the city’s engineering firm. Only one other bidder was below $400,000, Oschcon at $393,218.
The city will consider vacating Laura Street from James Street to the property line of the Brill Manufacturing building on the east end. An apartment project is being proposed for the block, and the requestor, Mark Harmsen, plans to have environmental studies done. Harmsen noted that an easement be granted for Laura Street from the Brill Manufacturing property line to George Street.
The proposed apartments project at 106 Laura St. will have four buildings with more than 90 units and more than 190 parking spaces. Closing the street would allow for many of the parking spaces to be constructed.
If the project continues, it will be yet another housing project planned for the city. Another that was proposed was Pere Marquette Lofts, behind the Carrom building. Other projects were for near the intersection of James and Filer streets with PJP Holdings and another along Danaher Street and Rath Avenue.
The city will consider hiring Dan Kirwin as its next assessor to take over for Jared Littwiller. In a memo to the council, Foster said the city will need to amend its budget to increase it for the city assessor to $30,308.