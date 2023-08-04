The Ludington City Council will meet as a committee of the whole at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss and obtain ideas on who to spend the city’s remaining funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city received $848,000 from the act, and it spent $610,740.07 of those funds. According to a supporting document, the city spent $400,000 on lead line replacement with funds also going toward playground relocation, paying off back billing, a trash pump, fixing the bathrooms at Stearns Park, and the phone system used by the city’s offices.
There are four items yet to have those final costs determined, City Manager Mitch Foster said. Those four include generators for the lift station, a year-round homeless shelter, signage for the Ludington Senior Center, and signage for the crosswalk near the House of Flavors. The estimated cost of those potential projects is $114,410.
The city has another $122.849.93 it has not allocated to a project. The proposed deer cull was a part of those funds, but it was decided to not go through with the deer cull.
There are another 23 potential projects that the City Council could consider that was a part of the document. Those items could be constructing a sidewalk near Pier Pointe at a cost of $82,000 to spending $5,000 for paying for a community center assessment.