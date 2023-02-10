Ludington’s City Council will host a public hearing regarding work at the former Foster Elementary, hear a first reading on an ordinance allowing chickens in the city and proposals to restrict skateboards and “coaster toys” at its regular meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, at the Municipal Building.
The public hearing is regarding the resolution for the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act exemption certificate application for the Datum Point Real Estate development at the former school.
The OPRA application is for a proposed remodel of 504 and 507 E. Foster St. to house 36 one-, two- and three-bedroom units for rent, and loft townhouses to sell. Construction is hoped to be completed by March 2024, and the project is expected to cost $10.5 million.
According to plans in the council packet, the original two-story building facing Foster street will be converted into 12 apartments. In each of the east and west classrooms, five apartments each are a part of the plan. A new courtyard will be in the center of the building where nine apartments will be built around it. In the old gym, also known as Oriole Hall, the plan is to convert that space into eight loft townhouses.
Townhouses are also planned for the south side of Foster Street.
Legacy Plaza
Council will consider approving changing city ordinance to prohibit skateboards or other “coaster toys” in Legacy Plaza.
Interim Ludington Police Chief Steve Wietrzykowski stated in a recent letter to City Manager Mitch Foster that the Department of Public Works has complained about teens using the area for skating.
“It has come to my attention that teenagers are using the newly built Legacy Plaza area as a skate park. The use of skateboards and coaster toys in the plaza creates a high potential for damage to the concrete structures within the plaza and liability to the city in case someone is injured due to the operation of coaster toys in this area,” Wietrzykowski stated.
Feeding and keeping animals
The council will vote to amend its current ordinance regarding the keeping of animals to provide further protections against certain disturbances and nuisances.
If approved, two portions of the amendment would state, regarding feeding deer and other wildlife, that “no person may place or permit placement on the ground or within five feet of the ground surface within the city any fruit, berries, grain, vegetables, nuts, salt or other edible material, or bait, which may reasonably be expected to attract or feed deer, wild turkeys, or other wild animals.”
Regarding farm animals other than chickens, it will read, “it shall be unlawful for any person to keep live farm animals (including, but not necessarily limited to, goats, sheep, swine, fowl, cows, or other livestock) on any premises within the city.”
The council will hear the first reading to amend its ordinance to authorize the keeping of chickens within the city limits. The ordinance allowing for chickens, though, has a sunset clause of two years as it is being done on a trial basis.
Chickens could be raised via a permit in the city. Those who can seek the permit can have only a single-family home on a lot that is 7,200 square feet or more and the chicken coop must be in the residence’s back yard.
The maximum number of chickens allowed will be four. Roosters will not be allowed.
Other business
The council will consider removing the stop signs at the corners of Haight and Lewis streets and at the corner of Foster and Lavinia streets due to the signs no longer being needed for school safety purposes.
Councilors will vote to approve the 2023 Suds on the Shore annual beer and wine festival in Rotary Park. If approved, the event will take place Aug. 19.