The Ludington City Council will host a public hearing on its five-year recreation plan as a part of its first regular meeting scheduled for 2021 at 6:30 p.m. via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
Members of the public that wish to participate in the meeting can do so either by going on Zoom and using the code 813 6861 0626. The public may also listen and talk during public comment by calling 312-626-6799 and using the same 11-digit code.
The recreation plan is necessary for the city to continue to apply for grant funding from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. There were some additional comments from social media, and those were included. The public hearing and potential approval of the recreation plan are the final steps for it.
Monday will mark the first meeting for three council members. Wally Cain, representing the Fifth Ward, Ted May, representing the First Ward, and John Terzano, voted as an at-large councilor, will be seated for the first time.
Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin said Friday that each — as well as Les Johnson in the Third Ward and incoming City Treasurer Mari Jo Lange — were sworn into office already and at separate times. Johnson was sworn in again on Dec. 16 with Cain on Dec. 17. Terzano and Lange were each sworn in on Dec. 21. May was sworn in on Jan. 4.
Luskin said that the swearing in of members of the city occur at different times, and with COVID-19, the ceremonies were with the new councilors and a few family members in the council’s chambers.
On Monday, the council will elect a mayor pro-tem from within its ranks. Johnson served in that capacity most recently.
The city council will consider a recreation license agreement with Harbor Front Condominium Association. The license agreement is a renewal of using the Harbor View Marina for recreational use between April and October for this year by those who live in the condominiums.
Joe Stickney, the city’s public works superintendent, solicited bids from three companies for cleaning and restocking the public restrooms in the city as the city’s contract with TNT Enterprize expired. TNT Enterprise put in a bid as did Pro-Master Carpet Cleaning, and Stickney is recommending TNT Enterprise for a contract for 2021.