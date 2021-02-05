Ludington’s city council will consider creating a social district roughly along James Street south of Ludington Avenue as a part of its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday hosted via Zoom.
The public can take part in the Zoom video-conferencing with the code 842 1599 2562. The meeting can also be accessed via telephone by calling (312) 626-6799 and using the same code.
The building and licensing committee has been working toward creating a social district in the downtown area to assist local restaurants and bars because of restrictions resulting from COVID-19. A resolution is before the city council to approve the social district and allow for it to be considered by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.
In a memo to the council, City Manager Mitch Foster states that participating businesses could sell “to-go” alcohol that can be consumed in the district.
Patrons who buy the alcohol can go anywhere outdoors within the district but, they would not be permitted to enter other businesses or establishments with the beverages, Foster noted.
The district is primarily along James Street south of Ludington Avenue to Melendy Street. It also includes:
• Melendy Street between James Street and the north-south alley east of James Street;
• Foster Street between Rath Avenue and James Street;
• Filer Street between Rath Avenue and the north-south alley east of James Street;
• Loomis Street between James Street and the north-south alley east of James Street; and
• The east-west alley south of Ludington Avenue from Rath Avenue to the north-south alley east of James Street.
The streets would remain open for traffic and parking.
Those with liquor licenses would have to apply for a new permit at a cost of $250 through the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs as well as receive approval by the city council. Foster noted that four restaurants have shown interest.
In a plan attached to the proposal, 12 different bars and restaurants were listed as potential license holders. Those license holders would have to sell the beverages in “special district cups” to be taken into common areas for consumption.
The plan calls for the city to sell cups and stickers through its Downtown Development Authority from 50 cents to $1 per cup, with stickers to be sold at $1 each. Money raised by the city will go toward the purchase of more cups, security or enforcement, sanitation, signage, marketing and entertainment. A logo will be developed for branding, but also for non-glass cups of not more than 16 ounces. Each establishment would be required to have its own logo on the cups, also.
Cups would not be permitted to be reused or taken to a different establishment.
The city plans to mark the district with signs and graphics on streets and sidewalks. Trashcans for the cups would also be within the district.
The city is aiming to start the social district on March 1.
Gear for firefighters
The city council will consider changing how it saves for and pays out for replacing turnout gear for firefighters. Foster recommended the $17,800 budgeted to be moved from an unassigned portion in the general fund to a cash account specifically for the fire department.
Foster noted this money would not only be for turnout gear, but also radios, helmets and large expense protective equipment for the firemen.
Previously, equipment would be replaced five sets at a time for four years. Foster is moving toward replacing the entire department’s gear at once.
“The ability to purchase all 20… at the same time allows for consistency of product and maintenance and it reduces the time involved in determining which equipment needs to be replaced in which year,” Foster wrote.
Poverty exemption
The council will consider various items in the wake of a state law signed in late December 2020. Public Act 253 relates to poverty exemptions to property taxes. The Board of Review will consider poverty exemptions with federal income levels for 2021 tied to the 2020 federal levels. The policy, guidelines and application will be on the city website. The board will not be able to deviate form the city council’s policy and guidelines for “substantial and compelling reasons.” Municipalities will be able to carry forward exemptions for two years and the rates at rates of 100 percent, 50 percent or 25 percent.
Carol Ann Foote, the zoning administrator for the city, noted in a memo to the council that the Board of Review hears very few poverty exemptions.
Purchase agreement for 806 N Harrison
The council will consider an amendment to its purchase agreement for 806 N. Harrison St. with Michigan Community Capital for the alley as a part of the Lofts on Rowe project. Foster stated that there is no difference in the amount of money changing hands. There already are existing buildings where the alley should be — the former warehouse and salt barn for the city.
Cross connection services
The council will consider going with CCRA Professional Services for its cross connection program. It worked on the project in 2020, and the program is required by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, according to Foster.
Sidewalk construction
The council will consider sticking with Ruggles and Sons Masonry with its sidewalk replacement work when it is requested by residents via a 50-50 split in cost-sharing.