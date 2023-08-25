The Ludington City Council will consider setting times for two public hearings in September for two districts to be developed within the city as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
During a recent Building and Licenses Committee meeting, the minutes reflect what a Commercial Rehabilitation Act district is as both Andy’s and the Foster Street project are seeking the district. The district is similar to an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Agreement, but there are differences. The district last 10 years, pays all of the school taxes while paying the same rate of tax as there is now.
Andy’s, 129 W. Ludington Ave., is at the location of the former Michael’s Bar and is owned by Dr. Andy Riemer. It is proposed to build a $11.7 million project at the site.
The Foster application is for the vacant property on the south side of Foster Street and across from the former Foster Elementary School. This $3.2 million project is intended to build townhouses. The former school, estimated at $8 million, already has an OPRA approval.
The hearings would only be a step in the process, the minutes of the committee reflect. After a district is approved, it then also goes before the county for review. The county has 28 days to respond. Also at Sept. 11, the actual applications by the entities can be set for a public hearing, and it is proposed those hearings may take place in October.
Ordinance for oversized vehicles, storage containers
The city will consider an ordinance that restricts parking time of recreational equipment, box storage units, tractor trailers or box truck in a public right of way.
The restriction calls for those vehicles and items can only be there for 24 hours unless authorized by the city manager, and even with permission, those items can be there only for 72 hours.
Citizens can get a special parking permit for recreational equipment from the Ludington police chief.
Cartier park restroom renovation
The Council will consider accepting a bid from Lakeview-based Griffith Builders for the renovations of the Cartier Park Campground Bath House. According to a contract letter from Spicer Group, the base bid was for $1.4 million. However, change orders are in place to reduce the cost to $1.315 million.
Part of the funds are coming from the sale of the city’s Utility Maintenance Building off of Lake Street in the Fourth Ward. The building is recommended to be sold to the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians for $270,000, according to minutes of the Building and Licenses Committee.
Cartier park restroom renovation
The Council will consider accepting a bid from Lakeview-based Griffith Builders for the renovations of the Cartier Park Campground Bath House. According to a contract letter from Spicer Group, the base bid was for $1.4 million. However, change orders are in place to reduce the cost to $1.315 million.
Part of the funds are coming from the sale of the city’s Utility Maintenance Building off of Lake Street in the Fourth Ward. The building is recommended to be sold to the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians for $270,000, according to minutes of the Building and Licenses Committee.