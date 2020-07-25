Discussion items for raising chickens within the limits of the City of Ludington and social areas is on the agenda for Monday’s city council meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and via the video-conferencing application, Zoom.
The public can witness the proceedings and take part via Zoom by using the code 874 4688 5563. The public may also participate via telephone by calling (312) 626-6799 and using the meeting ID number 874 4688 5563. The meetings have also been broadcast on the city’s Facebook page.
The agenda reflects the pair of discussion items coming-out of the Buildings & Licenses/Long Range Planning and Industrial Development Committee. Some preliminary discussions have been raised within the full council meetings in recent months for the ability of residents to raise chickens within the city. As for the social areas, City Manager Mitch Foster told the council earlier this month at a meeting that legislation allowing the serving of alcohol in a social district set up by the city was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and it would next land at the committee level where it could be discussed.
PFAS Investigation
The packet for the city council included a slideshow regarding an investigation of PFAS at the Ludington Waste Water Treatment Plant dated for this past Tuesday. The two departments had a task force put in place, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, and the team put together the slides.
PFAS are substances that have been found in water sources around the state, and the substances do not easily break down. Depending on the kind of PFAS, it may affect health.
A hydro-geo study was conducted, and it showed some wells to be exceeding the criteria for PFAS and other chemicals similar to PFAS. Some wells also exceeded concentrations for things from chloride to nitrate and arsenic to iron along with several other chemicals and metals.
The city plans to sample 11 residential drinking water wells for PFAS and other chemicals and metals to determine if they’re within the standards for drinking water. The wells will be both shallow and deep, and they’re located roughly along Myers Road from U.S. 10 to Conrad Road.
A community meeting was planned for 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, to inform residents about PFAS and the well sampling. A location was not disclosed.
Resolutions
The city council will consider a pair of resolutions coming out of the Finance/Personnel Committee. One is a resolution by the city to support the wearing of face coverings as set out in the governor’s executive orders. It also states that individuals should take the responsibility of wearing a face covering while not putting “businesses and law enforcement in the position of enforcing the standards.”
The other resolution is the voice the city’s support of stimulus investments in water restoration priorities by the federal government. The resolution urges the state’s federal congressional delegation to secure $20 billion over the next two years for clean water and drinking water and another $500 million to stem the tide of erosion.
A third resolution before the city council sets the fees and charges in relation to the new short-term rental program. The fee schedule proposed includes $500 for an application fee, a $1,500 license fee, a renewal fee of $1,500 every three years and $100 per unit for inspections along with other fees.
Sidewalks
The sidewalk at Waterfront Park along its wester edge is need of repair, and the city solicited bids to do the work. Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney forwarded the repair options on to the Cemetery/Parks/Recreation Committee, according to the board packet. The city received two proposals.