Ludington City Council will meet at 6 p.m., Monday to continue to discuss the ad hoc committee’s proposed marijuana ordinances.
In the last meeting, council members suggested changes to the two ordinances, and at Monday’s meeting they will be presented with the original ordinances, along with new drafts of the suggested changes.
Council plans to discuss the changes that were made on Nov. 7 and they will either decide to move forward to vote on amendments, continue to discuss and suggest changes or make a motion to postpone voting on the ordinances until further notice.
Some suggested changes proposed were to add places of worship to the list of locations where marijuana facilities could not be constructed near, to remove certain zoned areas altogether for marijuana facility locations and changing the distance between proposed locations from 500 to 1,000 feet.
City Manager Mitch Foster will present the 2023 budget and capital improvement plan.
The budget is a three-year plan that discusses immediate financial needs of the city and forecasts possible needs over the next three years.
Foster stated in the plan that in the first year, the budget spending will be more conservative due to the nation’s financial outlook, but they look to utilize fund balance in the subsequent two years to continue to hit on capital needs.
Foster will present a tentative agreement between the City of Ludington and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). A handful of items have been changed or removed from the agreement which will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.
Next year marks the city’s sesquicentennial and the city has worked with their attorney Ross Hammersley to draft a license agreement for city businesses, nonprofits and individuals to be able to use the sesquicentennial logo on materials during this upcoming year. The council will vote to approve the agreement.
The council will vote on to adopt a resolution for the high water infrastructure grant application. The grant is offered through the Michigan Department of Environment and Great Lakes and Energy High Water Infrastructure grant program which will provide funding to help preserve shoreline areas from erosion. The grant will cover 80% of the $570,000 project and the city will cover $114,000, which would be budgeted for 2024 if approved for the grant.