The potential for allowing chickens in the City of Ludington is on the city council’s agenda for discussion Monday evening during its regular meeting.
The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will again be conducted virtually using the video-conferencing application, Zoom. Members of the public that wish to participate via Zoom will need to use the meeting ID number 890 2493 7009. The public can also listen and participate in public comment by calling (312) 626-6799. The meeting also will be live-streamed via Facebook Live.
Raising chickens in the City of Ludington was mentioned at previous meetings, and Monday, a report will be heard for discussion regarding the subject and a potential ordinance.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Carol Ann Foote wrote a memo to the mayor and city council voicing her views and concerns about allowing chickens to be raised in the city limits. She wrote that “it would be more detrimental for the city residents, as a whole, to allow them,” and she cited code enforcement issues and neighbor complaints.
In another attachment in the council’s packet without a source, there were some general items in terms of what could be in a draft ordinance regarding raising chickens. The potential conditions included the number of hens allowed, what an enclosure must include and where it needs to be located on a property and permissions needed from adjacent neighbors.
Three council members, David Bourgette, Kathy Winczewski and Joe Lenius, shared with the city responses each received at their respective police/ward meetings. The responses were a mix of supporting raising chickens, against and no preference.
Information technology services
Ludignton City Manager Mitch Foster is asking the city council to terminate its contract with Bath-based IT Right when it is due to expire at the end of 2020, and he would like the city to pursue a request for proposal to provide the services to the city.
In a memo to the council from Foster, he stated that IT Right has provided the information technology services for the past seven years.
“In the last couple of years, the city has experienced not only a significant increase in costs, but also a loss (of) personal care by IT Right leading to mistakes/issues with services,” Foster wrote. “While we believe IT Right can still offer a very productive service, it is also in the city’s best interest to evaluate more efficient contracts on a regular basis to keep our contractors ‘pencil sharp.’”
Short term rentals applications
The council will consider a resolution to set a day and time for short-term rental applications to be due as well as a day and time for the license selection drawing. The resolution sets 5 p.m., Nov. 5, as the time and day for the license applications. The drawing is scheduled to be 3 p.m., Nov. 12.