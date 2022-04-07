Pot shops in Ludington? The question is back on the table.
Ludington city councilors will circle back to the topic of allowing marijuana dispensaries within the city limits during their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The city prohibited all dispensaries — recreational and medical — shortly after Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2018. Councilors voted the next year to uphold the ban, largely citing uncertainties and a lack of clear information, but proposed revisiting the topic in two years.
Now, Mayor Steve Miller says that time has come. He put the topic up for discussion on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
“If the citizens are asking for something in the volume that they’re discussing it … it’s time,” he said. “It’s time to have a conversation, and I’d like to do it as soon as possible.”
Residents can speak their mind at the meeting for three minutes during an initial public comment session, and for two minutes during a session at the end of the meeting.
City Manager Mitch Foster said he doesn’t expect the discussion to lead to any vote Monday night.
“My guess is the discussion will focus on whether or not there’s an interest by the council right now to revisit this formally, and if there are additional pieces of information … to look at, or if it’s just a, ‘Nah, we’re good. We’re OK with continuing to opt out,’” Foster said.
Four current councilors out of seven were not on the city council when the ban was upheld in 2019. The only councilor who voted against upholding it is not on the council anymore.
In an interview, Miller highlighted the marijuana money that cities, towns and villages have brought in over the past two years of revenue sharing with the state.
A portion of the 10% tax on marijuana sales is redistributed locally on a per-dispensary basis. Each community got $56,453.44 per dispensary last fiscal year.
Ann Arbor got the highest distribution in the last fiscal year at more than $1.4 million. Manistee, which has five dispensaries, took in $282,267.
Localities can also impose further money-making measures, like inspection and licensing fees.
Though the mayor wrote in 2019 that the amount of marijuana money would be “literally … microscopic,” on Thursday he said “any dollar is a boost that we don’t have now.”
“Back in the day, I don’t think anybody really had a good understanding or a true evaluation of how much money we were talking about,” Foster said. “I think now that we see the dollars, they are significant. They aren’t small by any stretch of the imagination.”
Foster recently sent a questionnaire to communities across the state asking about the impact of marijuana sales on the local economy, the budget, public safety, overall health, and local youths. Five responded.
Coldwater, Lowell, Cedar Springs, Vassar and Owosso all mentioned dispensaries driving up property values, with some adding that blighted properties had been rejuvenated. None noted any increase in crime or trouble with youths, but some said it was probably too early to know.
An ordinance allowing dispensaries is currently working its way through the Scottville City Commission.