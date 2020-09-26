The City of Ludington’s city council will consider an agreement with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for a grant for the reconstruction of the James Street Plaza and Legacy Park during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday hosted via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
To participate and watch the meeting via Zoom, use the code 850 5037 4801. The public may also listen and participate in public comment via telephone by dialing (312) 626-6799 and using the same code.
The MEDC’s Michigan Strategic Fund Board awarded more than $2.1 million to the city for the project. The council needs to accept the grant agreement to move forward with work.
The city hosted a ground-breaking for the plaza on Friday afternoon in anticipation of the city formally approving the grant agreement and work potentially beginning as early as next week.
In a memo to the council from Community Development Director Heather Tykoski, she wrote that the work to change James Street between Ludington Avenue and Court Street into a “town square” began in 2007, and funds were raised to be the local match for a potential grant. The space since 2007 has played host to events such as Octoberfest and the entertainment tent for the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop. The farmers market has also been in the space.
Plans call for renovating the space, from the bathrooms to the lawn, but it also calls for constructing a new pavilion over the northern portion of the former street and a fire place in the area also.
More than $300,000 was raised to match the grant from various Ludington Downtown Development Authority events as well as several private donors.
The council will be considering three requests, one for June 6, 2021 for a Odyssey SwimRun of Lake Orion to hose a 10-20 mile running and swimming event that would either involve James Street Plaza or the Stearns Park Beach parking lot.
Planners propose a race that would stretch from downtown to Ludington State Park and would include running past both the Big Sable Point Lighthouse and the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse, according to maps submitted to the city. Planners also hope to swim in the Lincoln River and run part of the course at Epworth Heights.
The second request is from the Ludington Area Jaycees. The group would like to use a fire pit at the mini-golf course so membership can have a meeting outdoors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Meetings are typically twice a month, the second Wednesday and third Monday of the month, according to an email from Ludington Area Jaycees Chair Cory Rickett.
The organizers for the Run for Your Lives 5K/10K is requesting the ability to run its race on Saturday, Oct. 31. Organizers state that registration will be online only, and they state they will follow the same guidelines as the Michigan High School Athletic Association implemented for cross country races for runners and masks — masks on until the race starts and then they can be lowered.