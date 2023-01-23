The Ludington City Council will consider a resolution to establish an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) district to provide tax exemptions for a planned property acquisition and development at the former Foster Elementary School.
When councilors meet at 6 p.m., Monday, at City Hall, they’ll discuss an OPRA application from Datum Point Real Estate Development for a proposed remodel of 504 and 507 E. Foster St. to house 36 one-, two- and three-bedroom units for rent and loft townhouses to sell.
The developers hope to have the construction completed by March 2024, and the project is expected to cost $10.5 million, according to the OPRA application.
The council will consider setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 for the OPRA application for the same property.
HARBOR VIEW
The city will consider a revised agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for improvements at Harbor View Marina.
According to City Manager Mitch Foster, the DNR has agreed to pay $350,000 toward the gas dock and sidewalk project, an increase of $190,000 compared to that the DNR was originally going to pay.
Foster stated that the city’s marina board took on maintenance of the marina based on the understanding that the DNR would help with projects previously identified as needing work.
Foster is recommending that the council approve the new agreement.
EVENTS
During the meeting councilors will vote on a variety of events and activities for the year.
A resolution is before the council to sign off on the Gus Macker, the Blessing of the Boats, Gold Coast Artisan Fair, Aglow on the Avenue holiday parade, Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfires, farmers and artisan markets in Legacy Plaza, Love Ludington weekend, the Live in the Plaza concert series, Oktoberfest, Halloween, Small Business Saturday and the New Year’s Eve ball drop.
BROWNFIELD
A development agreement will be voted on pertaining to the approved brownfield agreement the city made with developers for the rental project at 106 Laura St.
The agreement will protect the city’s interest if something were to be delayed, canceled or if developers fail to meet project expectations, according to the packet for Monday’s meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council will consider an agreement with Lara Webster, owner of the Brunch Babes food truck, to run the Stearns Park beach concession stands.
Webster plans to run the north and south concession stands, offering fast casual and grab-and-go items. The Brunch Babes food truck currently operates at the 10 Spot in Pere Marquette Township and Webster plans to continue having the truck in addition to the concession stands.
If approved, the agreement between the city and Webster would last for five years.
The council will also reopen the discussion about residents keeping chickens within the city limits, considering an amendment to the code of ordinances that would allow chickens to be kept under certain conditions.
Conditions include obtaining a valid permit, keeping chickens on lots that are at least 7,200 square feet, having no more than four chickens per lot, that all properties with chickens be fenced in, among other stipulations.