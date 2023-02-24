The ability of residents to house chickens on their property will again be a part of the Ludington City Council agenda when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Council members will consider a change to the ordinance to allow for residents to have chickens. Many residents have come before the council asking for an ordinance change. As the Daily News previously reported, changes made would include obtaining a valid permit, keeping chickens on lots that are at least 7,200 square feet, having no more than four chickens per lot, that all properties with chickens have a coop or chicken house, among other stipulations.
If the ordinance changes are approved, it will be on a trial, two-year basis with council readdressing the ordinance after those two years.
And, if the chicken ordinance changes are approved, council will also vote to approve a fee of $25 for residents to acquire a permit to keep chickens on their property.
Police chief finalists
The City held second interviews with the two finalists for the Ludington Police Department chief position on Thursday, followed by a public meet and greet held at City Hall. Candidates are Capt. Jeff Christensen of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, and Chris Jones, a recently retired lieutenant with the Newark, Delaware Police Department. City manager Mitch Foster will update the council on the hiring process.
FloraCraft addition
Council will set a public hearing date for FloraCraft’s request for an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption on their new addition.
Tinkham Avenue project
The council will consider a reconstruction project of Tinkham Avenue from William Street to Lakeshore Drive. The city received $375,000 through a Michigan Department of Transportation grant and the total estimated cost for the project is $1,500,000. Prein and Newhof have put in a bid for the project, which design work is set to start later this spring and construction will begin in spring 2024.
Alley work
Rieth-Riley has submitted a bid to the city for alley grading and asphalt paving. Council will vote to approve the bid of $32.61 per lineal foot.
Tall grass mowing
Council will consider a bid with TNT Enterprize to handle all mowing for those yards that violate the City’s tall grass ordinance. The bid is for $1.50 per foot and $40 for any additional overgrowth removal.
Bathroom cleaning
Council will vote to approve a bid from TNT Enterprise for the cleaning of city owned public bathrooms. The bid is for $30 per regular season cleaning, $40 for winter cleaning of the Legacy Park bathrooms, $30 per each special event cleaning and $40 for any emergency cleaning.
Weeds
Turf Care Mole Man LLC. and Rockwood Services have both put in bids for council’s approval for the maintenance of weeds and pest control in all grassy areas of the City. Council will vote on the chosen candidate Monday.
City property mowing
TNT Enterprize has put in a bid to handle all city property mowing and trimming. This bid includes 24 different city properties to be maintained.