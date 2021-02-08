The proposal to bring a social district to the City of Ludington was pushed back to a later date for the city council to consider during its regular meeting hosted Monday via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
The council was scheduled to consider instituting a social district, but the agenda was amended to take the social district off of the agenda “to allow (the) city attorney and city manager appropriate time to follow up and respond to late questions and concerns before presenting this proposition to council,” said Ludington Mayor Steve Miller.
After the meeting, Foster told the Daily News that issues needed to be further ironed out with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Those changes will be reflected both in the plan itself and potential resolution the city council will consider in the future.
Ludington resident Tom Rotta, in correspondence read into the record by Foster before the agenda was amended, stated he believed the laws for the state and city were relaxed enough that a social district wasn’t necessary.
“There is nothing to prohibit anyone from coming out of their house and downtown consuming their favorite alcoholic beverages as long as they abide by the restrictions regarding recreational facilities and park lands,” Rotta stated.
Property sold
The city agreed to sell the alley at 806 N. Harrison St. as a part of the Lofts on Rowe project.
The sale of the alley helps to complete the process of Michigan Community Capital acquiring all of the property it needs for the project.
“I’d just like to clarify that the alley goes underneath the salt barn and warehouse where the buildings are right now,” said Councilor Kathy Winczewski prior to the council approving the sale. “There are a few houses there that have an alley behind them. That alley will stay. They had some real concern about where that alley was that was going to be abandoned.”
The next step in the process of selling the property of the alley is vacating it. The council approved its next meeting time of 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22, for a public hearing to vacate the alley.
“This is what we call a paper alley,” said Ludington City Attorney Ross Hammersley. “So effectively, it was platted as an alley. But it’s never been constructed that way, so to vacate this alley essentially just means to remove it from the property that was platted and to make that now the plat and all the surrounding properties will conform to what is actually in existence rather than what was platted… decades ago.”
Attendance policy
Councilor Cheri Stibitz raised the issue of potentially creating an attendance policy for city council members during miscellaneous business.
“Of course extenuating circumstances aside, I’m wondering if we can open up some dialogue about how people feel about consecutive absences (on) the city council,” Stibitz said.
Discussion surrounded on how the process can get started — whether through a committee of the whole, an ad-hoc committee or through the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee.
While much of the discussion centered the how it unfolds, Councilor Les Johnson said he wasn’t sure from where the idea was coming.
“I just think we also have to keep in mind that we are elected officials and our constituents have to be involved with this. I think also, and since I’ve been on council, there hasn’t been anybody that has… not (been) coming to meetings,” Johnson said. “For all of us to say, this person has missed too many, I don’t know if we can do that or if we should do that.”