Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster presented a three-year budget and capital improvement plan during Monday’s regular meeting of the city council meeting hosted with the video-conferencing application Zoom.
The city council, after hearing the presentation, set a public hearing for the budget for its Dec. 7 meeting.
Foster noted that some of the projects that were initially scheduled to take place in 2020 were put off to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably two street repaving projects.
“A couple of items that we included in this year’s budget include resurfacing of South Madison as well as Water streets. Those were supposed to occur in 2020, but because we didn’t know what our road and streets revenues … would look like,” Foster said. “We had to put off a lot of funding through our equipment or motor pool fund.”
One of the projects outlined for next year’s budget includes improvements to the restroom and fish cleaning station at the Loomis Street boat launch area.
“That’s going to be the big expenditure in 2021,” Foster said.
The overall budget calls for dipping into the city’s fund balance in the amount of $624,000, Foster said.
“It is a large amount, but in 2020, we were projecting using $611,000 of fund balance, and we actually probably end the year in a surplus,” he said. “We didn’t do a lot of larger projects that we anticipated doing, including relocating some of our buildings from the warehouse site up on Rowe where the Wolverine Building, or the Haskell Building, project is occurring.”
Foster said some fund balance will be used for major projects. The plan is to have Washington Street done in 2022 between Water and Fourth streets. Councilor Angela Serna asked about street lights in 2022, and Foster said the goal is to replace the lights along the boulevard portion of Ludington Avenue.
The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) made cuts to its budget, Foster said, because of the lack of events planned for next year.
“They are anticipating no events. Outside of the run series, the DDA is projecting no other events because of COVID,” Foster said. “Whether that happens or not, I’m not sure. Councilor (Brandy) Miller and I, and the Mayor (Steve Miller), will be meeting in the coming days to generate activity and buzz with smaller amounts of people, of course, in the downtown so our merchants can do the best they can to survive the winter.”
Foster said that because of the anticipated cuts in revenue by the DDA, there will be subsequent cuts coming in expenses.
“They will be running very lean this year, but I was very impressed with what they put together,” he said.
When it came to payroll for next year, Serna asked if it was wise for the city to allow for non-union employees to receive pay increases in light of the economic realities brought about by COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think we discussed in reference of the pandemic what we were doing, but we were very conscious of what effect the pandemic was going to have on the budget as a whole,” said Miller, who is on the finance meeting. “We did discuss were the recommendations for payroll and wages — were we able to accomplish that. We did not discuss pausing moving anyone forward as (an) impact of the budget.”
Councilor Joe Lenius said the city did pause some of those wages during the previous recession, and now the city was trying to catch up to account for what people would have received.
Miller said she understood Serna’s concerns of how it may look in terms of pay raises of 3 or 4 percent to city employees, but the budget was set in a way that allowed for the raises to occur.
“I think we’re in a position to do that, and I don’t think that if we were in a different position, the city would not be recommending that,” she said. “But I want to acknowledge, Councilor Serna, that it can appear that way, and I don’t disagree.”
LOFTS ON ROWE
The council had a public hearing for the Haskell Building, known now as the Lofts on Rowe project, to allow for the city to seek a Community Development Block Grant on the project’s behalf.
Following a short public hearing, a motion was made and approved unanimously to seek the grant.
During the discussion of the request, Serna asked why there is a request for $2 million. Foster said initially the developers, Michigan Community Capital, sought $4 million under the same source from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, but as a rental rehabilitation. It only received half of that amount before.
“They’ve switched funding sources, but it’s only $2 million and it still has to go through CDBG,” he said. “Any time when a private developer is going to be receiving CDBG funds, the local unit of government has to be the one to apply to essentially be the pass-through for those dollars.”
Foster described the Brownfield Redevelopment Plan as being approved, including the amendment, and Serna asked if the project will be completed because of the questions of funding via grants.
“Michigan Community Capital is in the process of receiving a commercial loan from West Shore Bank, and the interest received from the Brownfield authority will help pay the interest of that,” Foster said. “They are also looking for additional equity partners.”
Councilor Kathy Winczewski asked why the name was changed to the Haskell Building, and Foster replied that it had to do with the state historic preservation office’s review. The building has been also called the Wolverine Building.