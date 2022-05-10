The Ludington City Council voted at its meeting Monday to create a committee to craft regulations allowing for marijuana businesses in the city limits.
At public meetings, the committee will discuss things like where, how many and what type of businesses there can be. The City Council would then vote on whether those regulations replace Ludington’s current ban on marijuana businesses.
City Manager Mitch Foster said the city aims to “get that committee seated quickly and get working on crafting some very cooperative ordinances.”
He added that the plan is to create a schedule of what topics will be addressed at each meeting, so people know which meetings they’ll be most interested in.
The committee is set to be made up of the following city officials:
- John Terzano, city councilor and planning commissioner;
- City Councilor Ted May;
- City Councilor Jack Bulger;
- Planning Commissioner Cory Rickett; and
- Planning Commissioner Jeff Beilfuss.
The vote to establish the committee was 5-2, with councilors May and Kathy Winczewski opposing it.
The committee’s work seems likely to coincide with private efforts by pro- and anti-marijuana residents, who have each said they intend to put regulations tailored to their liking on the November election ballot.
Each side is facing August deadlines to develop their ordinances and get at least 178 signatures on their petitions. The committee’s work has been estimated to take at least a couple of months.
“It could all kind of come to a head at the same time,” City Attorney Ross Hammersley said.
Citizens can draft their own ordinances allowing dispensaries and other businesses in cities that “opted out” of that, as Ludington did. Likewise, people could craft some just-different-enough version of Ludington’s ban to effectively reaffirm it, Hammersley said.
In both cases, citizens would dictate the exact terms of the regulations, taking it out of the City Council’s hands almost completely.
Ludington resident Jason Adam has said he’ll make sure the pro-marijuana side is represented on the November ballot if the council denies an ordinance or “drags their feet.”
“If (councilors) haven’t adopted a solid ‘yes’” by the time an ordinance needs to be submitted for the ballot, “then something will be submitted,” he said, adding, “If no one else does it, I will do it.”
And at the meeting Monday, Sheryl Fielding declared the opposite.
“If the city were to vote to allow dispensation … I’m going to help organize the effort to get the required signatures to repeal the new ordinance in the November election,” she said.
May said estimating a timetable for the committee’s work “is a crapshoot.” He guessed it could take until nearly November and wondered whether the resulting ordinance “will just be a moot point,” with competing initiatives vying to overwrite it.
“I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t … have a general election to decide the matter, and that way save ourselves a heck of a lot of time and effort that will literally just be wasted,” May said.
Winczewski said she would “like to stay opted out of the whole thing,” but “would love to have” Ludington residents vote on the question.
Bulger replied that while it may be more efficient to do a city-wide referendum on allowing marijuana businesses, he questioned its legality and warned against inviting a citizen-written pro-marijuana ordinance “fraught with headaches” to appear on the ballot.
Councilor Les Johnson, who is against allowing dispensaries, agreed: “If we don’t have control of this, I think it could be bad for the city.”
In nearby Village of Pentwater, a citizen ballot initiative in the May 3 election repealed the village council’s ordinance allowing marijuana businesses.