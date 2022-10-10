Although there were simply two action items on the agenda of Ludington’s City Council meeting, both drew debate from the public and the councilors during Monday’s regular meeting at the municipal building.
The City Council approved an ordinance, 4-3, to allow for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct a deer cull in the city with the cull taking place in consultation with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
It also decided, 5-2, to send an ordinance back to the public safety and public utilities committee to review and expand upon language in the proposed changes of the animal nuisance ordinance.
And, to break it away from the nuisance ordinance, the city’s Buildings & Licenses committee will begin work in determining the parameters to allow for chickens within city limits. The meeting lasted roughly two hours.
Councilors Wally Cain, John Terzano, Ted May and Kathy Winczewski voted in favor of the deer cull with councilors Les Johnson, Jack Bulger and Cheri Stibitz voting against.
In discussion before a vote was cast, Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said the USDA, the DNR and the city would work together on deer herd management. The city requested a permit of 40 deer, but that number may increase based on the DNR’s input. The cost per year for the three-year program is $19,500. Foster said three likely locations for the cull were Cartier Park, the school forest and near the railroad depot in the Fourth Ward.
“It is a known, proven way to protect not only the habitat the animals live in, but the animals themselves and the people in the community,” Terzano said prior to the vote. “The program is to deal with the over-population we have in the city.”
Winczewski characterized the deer cull as an experiment. She was willing to see how it worked.
“If we did an experiment for three years… (We can work on educating the public on) what are better plants to plant (and) ways to deter them by spays, nets, fences.
“I’m not in favor of killing the deer, but I’m in favor of this experiment.”
Stibitz noted she was nervous about the potential for harm, and she wanted the funds that were coming from the American Rescue Plan Act to go to a “sure thing.”
“I think we should be very frugal with how we spend this not-free money,” she said.
Johnson was concerned about the liability risks the city might encounter in the agreement.
“It’s just not clear enough to me to agree with doing this where we could liable if someone were to get hurt,” he said.
One audience member, Terry Grams, raised concerns about the deer cull in Cartier Park and within the school forest during public comment. He said the school forest isn’t in the city limits, and the Cartier family may seek the park land back. Foster said the city was working with Ludington Area Schools about the school forest. He and City Attorney Ross Hammersley indicated that the cull on Cartier Park would be viewed as maintenance at the park and not a change in the use of the park which then, in turn, threaten to revert the park back to private ownership.
Animal nuisance, chickens
The City Council decided to move the ordinance that applied to animal nuisances back to committee for potentially more clarification. May and Terzano dissented in the 5-2 vote.
Winczewski sought the move after raising concerns about a lack of definitions of what wildlife is as well as concerns about feeding of wild animals.
“A lot of squirrels eat out of my bird feeder. Where do the squirrels fit in? Where do the pigeons fit in?” she said, then referred to Community Cats TNR. “We have a (trap-neuter-release) program that as been a great benefit for the City of Ludington.”
Had the ordinance passed Monday, though, the keeping of chickens in the city would have been banned. Chickens are safe, for now, and at least one councilor stated his opinion changed on keeping the birds.
“Up to four weeks ago, I was against it. After listening to public comment and being invited and going to see a resident in Ludington that has four hens in their backyard, (I’m for it),” Cain said. “They had four hens before neighbors even knew it. The hens or chicken are environmentally-friendly, a good source of healthful food and they are less disruptful than dogs and cats.
“I would like the city to explore this as a separate ordinance. Only because (the animal nuisance ordinance) banned chickens was I going to vote against it, even though I support everything else including the feeding of deer in the city.”