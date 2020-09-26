Representatives of the City of Ludington and its architects and construction crew broke ground on the remaking of the James Street Plaza and Legacy Park in downtown Friday afternoon.
The plaza, located on a long-closed section of James Street between Ludington Avenue and Court Street. It’s served as a home for small concerts, a farmers market and a gathering place for events during the school year.
“I want to extend on behalf the citizens of Ludington and the visitors to Ludington their thanks to the previous administrations — previous mayors, previous administrators, previous city council members, DDA board members,” said Ludington Mayor Steve Miller.
As a part of the groundbreaking ceremony, Jay Sam of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, gave a blessing. The ceremony included blowing a eagle bone whistle and a blessing. Sam is the historical education director for the tribe and previously served as a tribal judge and the tribe’s ogema.
“We are very happy to be part of this project,” Sam said. “It shows we can legacy of our lands, one community not as one, two or three or four. That has always been important to our community.”
After Sam blew the whistle and gave a blessing, Miller and Josh Wickham of Heirloom Construction picked up the golden-bladed shovels and turned over the first couple shovelfuls of dirt.
“This project will move forward thanks to our architects and engineers, Prein & Newhof. Josh Wickham of Heirloom Construction will do the construction. Joe Stickney and the (Department of Public Works) will prepare this area so they can get started,” Miller said.
Miller also thanked Ludington Community Development Director Heather Tykoski, Ludington Downtown Development Authority Marketing Director Jen Tooman and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
The project was made possible by the fundraising efforts of the DDA with Tooman, the foundation and many others as a local match. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved a community block grant earlier this week in the amount of more than $2.1 million to help with the project.