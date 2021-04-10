The City of Ludington hosted a Zoom informational meeting on the potential benefits of allowing green burials in the future as an alternative to traditional burial methods.
“We were wondering if there was a better way. We started to research it and we came the conclusion that the Green Burial Council was the best solution,” said Ludington resident Joe Moloney who has been working to convince the city to allow these kinds of burials to occur.
Moloney assisted in facilitating the Green Burial Council in reviewing what could be possible in the city. Lee Webster, a member of the council, explained more about green burials to those who ere interested.
Webster said the organization has worked in the last 14 or 15 years with nonprofits on reforms to the funeral process. The goal is to cut down on the concrete that is installed during burials, as well as any pollution that may occur with decomposing bodies.
“What is polluting (the ground) is the stuff we’re putting in the grave with the body,” Webster said, “not the body (itself).”
Webster spoke of changing some of the things that are buried, and also discussed the maintenance and care of cemeteries in general. When it comes to the bodies themselves, she said it’s not the embalming fluid that cause pollution. But there are other things that go with the body that could pollute. Plus, some of the herbicides and pesticides could be bad for the environment as well as the solutions used to clean gravestones.
Green burial proponents encourage not using a steel box, but rather a biodegradable alternative, as well as shrouds.
The idea of green burials not only addresses the person being buried, but also how the burial is conducted. Webster described burial plots being only 3 1/2 to 4 feet deep. And, the dirt that is removed is then mounded back on top of the deceased. Slides shown during Webster’s presentation showed family members actually filling the grave site back in. To assist people with graveside services, Webster said their group recommends waivers for families to do those kinds of things.
“It’s a pretty meaningful piece of the green burial,” Webster said. “There’s that whole taboo of having children involved. Many of them are including shoveling the dirt back into the grave.”
Webster said the Ludington might need to review its bylaws to see where it would be allowed to have green burials within the city. A section of Lakeview Cemetery could be designated for green burials, too, she suggested.
The end goal, she said, was to make sure there are lands that are life-affirming.