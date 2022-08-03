The City of Ludington now has a better idea of the state of its sidewalks, thanks to a summer intern.
Mason Gifford, a student at Northern Michigan University, spent “probably over a full 40-hour week” walking about 10 to 12 miles of sidewalk in what City Manager Mitch Foster refers to as a “sidewalk audit.”
Gifford produced a “two-inch stack of papers” detailing the extent and condition of the city’s sidewalks north of Ludington Avenue and west of Washington Avenue, according to Foster.
That area was identified as a “priority area” by the City Council a couple of years ago, he said.
The city will use the data to create a map to build on in the future, identifying key areas that need attention.
“From our standpoint, it’s going to be huge,” Foster said. “But it’ll take us time to just get the documents all uploaded and rolling.”
Before Gifford’s audit, the information the city had on sidewalks was largely “anecdotal,” Foster said.
“We didn’t have a good map, or understanding, of where sidewalks were bad, where sidewalks were missing, where sidewalks had narrowed up, where there were bushes or trees hanging over them,” he said.
Gifford walked the sidewalks over the course of several weeks whenever time and weather allowed, Foster said, revealing a “number of repairs that are needed” as well as “expanses of ‘sidewalk to nowhere.’”
Sidewalk work is “always ongoing,” Foster said, but during budget discussions later this year, officials will review the map “to see if there’s some really big areas that the city needs to … prioritize over others.”
Gifford was a paid summer intern under Foster, who said he got his start in city management from an internship, as well.
Foster said Gifford’s other major contribution was research into ordinances on marijuana dispensaries across the state as officials work on one for Ludington.
“He was able to pull research and model ordinances from seven different communities,” Foster said. “That allowed the (marijuana ad-hoc) committee, myself and (City Attorney Ross) Hammersley to really be able to pick and pull from each of them.”
Gifford did not respond to requests for comment.