The City of Ludington is seeking residents to volunteer for various official boards. Current boards that have vacancies include Board of Review, Construction and Property Maintenance Code Appeal Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Cable Advisory Board and Tree Advisory Board.
Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett stated that the majority of the openings must be filled by residents who live within the city limits and that are registered voters, except for the Construction and Property Maintenance Code Appeal Board. This board can have non-city residents apply for vacancies.
“Those serving on the construction board come with varieties of specific knowledge,” Barnett said. “Depending on what they’re dealing with at a certain time, we want to be able to have individuals who are experts in those areas and that calls for the board to be able to have residents and non-residents serve to give a larger spectrum of expertise.”
Board of Review
This vacancy serves for a one-year term and there is currently one vacancy available.
Construction and Property Maintenance Code Appeal Board
According to the city, this board consists of no less than three or no more than seven members appointed by the mayor that have experience and training in building construction and property maintenance. Members shall be appointed to two-year terms by the chief executive officer of the city.
Duties include hearing and deciding matters relating to the city’s application of the Michigan Building Code, Michigan Residential Code and International Property Maintenance. It decides matters related to variances from the requirements of the codes. The board hears appeals of a decision or determination made by the city’s chief building inspector or the director of community development. It supplies interpretations of the provisions of the codes. The board meets as necessary as inquiries are made.
Zoning Board of Appeals
The Zoning Board of Appeals consists of not fewer than five members. One member must be a member of the planning commission. The remaining members and alternates shall reside in the City of Ludington. One regular member may be a member of the legislative body. Members are appointed by the mayor to serve a three year term. The mayor appoints a chair and the board annually elects a vice-chair and officers from their membership.
The ZBA has final agency authority on numerous land use applications as well as acting in an advisory capacity to city council on various other land use matters. Two alternate members may be appointed by the mayor to substitute for a regular member of the ZBA in the event that a regular member is unable to participate in matters before the ZBA because of a conflict of interest, illness or other absence.
Duties include becoming familiar with the law that covers public open meetings and hearings, review the materials provided for each meeting and complete relevant training on the Zoning Board of Appeals. Attending ZBA meetings are to review and discuss up-coming agenda items, development issues, work program activities and to review and make decisions on land use development applications, changes to the city’s land use regulations, city wide, neighborhood and sub-area plans.
Members attend occasional special work sessions with the city council, various interest groups and other planning related presentations and field trips. Applicants must have an interest in comprehensive community planning, zoning and subdivision of land, and the protection of the environment and encourage and accept input from citizens, organizations and those directly affected by land use related actions made by the board of appeals.
Cable Advisory Board
The Cable Television Advisory Committee shall be composed of five citizens, appointed by the city council for two year terms. Initial appointments shall be staggered so that appointments expire in successive years.
The committee shall elect a chairman and a clerk. The membership shall be made of citizens with diverse backgrounds and should include at least one person knowledgeable in the technical aspects of cable television service. No board member shall be affiliated with a local cable franchise in any way.
The purpose of the Cable Television Advisory Committee is to provide advice and assistance to the city council in monitoring compliance with the Cable Television License Agreement and other aspects of cable television service including the local access channels.
Duties include to review and be familiar with the broad terms of the cable licensing agreement between the city council and the franchisee; advise the city council during the negotiations for successor licensing agreements and to help ensure compliance with renewal requirements; receive and evaluate citizen complaints, concerns and suggestions concerning cable service, compliance with the agreement and other aspects of cable service; evaluate the performance of the public, educational and governmental (PEG) access provider, for community access television services; meet with the city council from time to time and to advise the board on matters concerning service, compliance, the regulatory climate,and other matters of relevance to cable subscribers; submit an annual report of activities to be included in the annual town report; conduct an annual public hearing to review the performance of the PEG access provider; perform such other duties related to cable service as the selectman may from time-to-time request and continue to investigate and to advise the city council on new technologies. The board meets as necessary.
Tree Advisory Board
The Tree Advisory Board consists of five members, appointed by the mayor, all of whom shall be residents of the city. Members serve without compensation but maybe reimbursed for actual expenses incurred in the performance of their duties. Duties include providing guidance on the selection and planting of trees in public places throughout the community, working to enhance the community by encouraging proper maintenance, preservation and new plantings and educating the community about the benefits of trees.
“Like everything, boards work best with a variety of people on them,” Barnett said. “If people have interest in any of the open positions, I advise them to go on the city’s website and check out the different board descriptions to educate themselves on what those boards do.”
For more information or to apply, submit a letter of interest to Mark Barnett at mayor@ci.ludington.mi.us or call 231-845-6237.