The Ludington City Council on Monday approved a change order totaling $1,044,797.79 for the ongoing wastewater treatment plant upgrade project.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said that most of that amount will be paid for by the project’s budgeted contingency funds. However, the change order does result in the project’s approximately $20.6 million total cost increasing by about $450,000, Foster said.
Foster and Josh Redner, an engineer from Fishbeck Thompson Carr & Huber (FTCH), the firm overseeing the wastewater project, explained to the council that much of the costs of the change order relate to the expense of removing solid waste from the decommissioned sludge pond as required by the state.
The solid waste is bagged, drained of water and will be transported to be spread on agricultural fields, which is a process that is “two-thirds to three-fourths” complete, Redner said, clarifying that all the waste has been removed from the pond.
The cost is higher than anticipated because there was significantly more solid waste in the sludge pond than previously estimated by the sonar readings, Foster said.
“After 20 years of not doing true maintenance on the sludge pond, there is significantly more sludge in the pond than was initially anticipated,” Foster said. “So that is a large increase in the cost.”
