Today

Partly cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.