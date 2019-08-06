Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster will be holding remote office hours at different coffee shops and restaurants in Ludington once or twice per month, and the first of these will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. at Red Rooster Coffee and Community, 207 S. James St.
“We all know that local government offices like city halls aren’t always the most comfortable places,” Foster told the Daily News. “So the idea with this was to get out to a restaurant, a coffee shop ... one day, maybe two days a month, and just allow people to come talk to me. I’ll still be working, but if they want to talk directly, I’ll be in there to answer questions and make it a little bit more comfortable for people. It’s just like I’m working in the office, just someplace else.”
