In the event of “foul weather” and “heavy seas,” the U.S. Coast Guard can dock a 29-foot response boat in Ludington’s Harbor View Marina, City Council decided Monday.
The marina is only about 800 yards from the Coast Guard station’s own slip, but still provides superior protection, said Jesse Bruce, commanding officer of Ludington’s parent station in Manistee.
The winter season is bookended by rough waves rolling from the west and southwest, Bruce said. Because the slip is near the mouth of the channel and is angled slightly west, that water “refracts” from its walls and “bounces those boats around pretty hard.”
That kind of weather happens for about 15 days out of the year, Bruce said, and often only lasts for a “matter of hours.”
Damage to the boat lift or the boat’s hull would cripple the Coast Guard’s emergency response. The 29-foot boat is the only Coast Guard craft used in Ludington, Bruce said.
A similar, and possibly more damaging, situation with the Coast Guard’s Manistee slip prompted an agreement like this one, Bruce said, and the Coast Guard is working with Frankfort on another.
The arrangement with the marina does not signal any change in the Coast Guard’s Ludington operations, Bruce said.
“This is absolutely just to protect our assets and maintain good response time for the public,” he said.
The promise of safe harbor makes official an informal arrangement the Coast Guard has had with the marina for a number of years.
Since the city began directly operating the marina in 2019, it was time to put something “legally binding” on paper, Bruce said.
In his 16 years working for the marina, the Coast Guard has used it for safe harbor “not even a handful of times,” said Randy Hansen, assistant manager.
The agreement allows the Coast Guard to dock the boat in a well near the marina’s gas dock, councilor Les Johnson said Monday. In years past, the Coast Guard has sheltered boats by the marina’s seawall, Hansen said.
“That’s the best protective place,” Hansen said. “Even our gas dock gets a little rough every now and then.”