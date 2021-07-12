Two of Ludington’s marinas are in for upgrades following Monday night’s city council meeting.
A consultant will be hired for an estimated $25,000 to assist with repairs to a sidewalk at Harbor View Marina, which the city has operated since 2019.
The sidewalk has “settled to the point it has become a hazard” in several places and for unknown reasons. Wade Trim Inc., a Traverse City consulting firm, will investigate and organize the repairs.
Sidewalk repairs will also allow some sewer infrastructure and parts of the marina’s gas pump to be replaced.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources earmarked $160,000 for the sidewalk and gas pier repairs, Marina Manager Jim Christensen stated in a memo to the council.
The project can be expected to begin in fall or spring 2022, Brian Sousa, vice president of the firm, wrote in its proposal.
At the municipal marina, the city will match a $250,000 grant from the DNR to replace F dock, one of its floating docks.
The council voted to purchase the dock from Meeco Sullivan, a floating dock manufacturer based in Oklahoma that replaced another dock last year.
The F dock replacement is anticipated to start after Labor Day next year, Christensen wrote.
The marina will apply for the DNR grant next year and in 2023 to replace docks D and E, Christensen told the Daily News. C dock was replaced last year through the DNR grant.
A and B docks are stationary docks, not floating, which Meeco Sullivan cannot help with. The replacement of those docks is “down the road at some point,” Christensen said.
Also on Monday
At its meeting Monday, the council also:
- agreed to try scheduling a joint meeting with the planning commission to discuss goals for the next master plan at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4;
- decided the city would appeal any negative ruling on its motion to reconsider a case against Summer’s Inn owner Keith Kolfage;
voted to allow City Manager Mitch Foster to attend the International City/County Management Association Conference on Oct. 2-6 in Portland, Oregon, for a cost of $1,905.