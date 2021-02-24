There are two possible locations for the old fire siren, Councilor Cheri Stibitz told the Ludington City Council at its regular meeting Monday evening.
The fire siren was taken down when the former fire station was sold in 2019. The station was demolished to make way for parking for a pair of apartment buildings.
“The fire siren has a long-standing history in the City if Ludington. Those that grew up here have fond memories of the siren signaling noon lunch and the 10 o’clock curfew, and years before that it was used to actually signal emergencies,” Stibitz said.
Residents were asked to suggest possible locations — they came up with 13.
Most of the locations were ruled out by former Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk, Public Works Department Superintendent Joe Stickney and Water Plant Superintendent Jamie Hockemeyer.
“(They) began ruling out some of the possible locations. We decided it needed to be a building owned by the city so the city could effectively and efficiently operate (the siren)... as well as handle the maintenance,” Stibitz said.
The siren also needed 3-Phase electricity, which took some locations out of the running.
The two remaining locations were the fish cleaning station on Loomis Street and the Copeyon Park boat launch.
Stibitz said both locations are slated to be “revamped” and the siren installation could be built into the construction costs.
City Manager Mitch Foster will gather more information about costs and return to the board for a decision.
Commercial docking
The issue of letting the Princess of Ludington, a commercial vessel, dock at the city marina ended at the committee level.
Stribitz explained that under the current code, the city cannot allow the Princess to use a slip in the Harbor View Marina.
“We are not bringing this to the council to vote (on whether) to allow or not allow Mr. (Al) Laaksonen the use of the peninsula for a possible parking space for his business due to the fact that it would be violating city code,” Stibitz said.
Laaksonen proposed letting the Princess dock on the east wall, which is part of Harbor View Marina.
“There are currently no commercial slips available for dockage at the Harbor View Marina. If we allow Mr. Laaksonen to dock there, we have to allow many other businesses that wish to park their business on city property as well,” Stribitz said. “What it boils down to is... Mr. Laaksonen wishes to park his vessel in an area that is not available to him.”
Using part of the inner wall of Water Front Park for dockage was also dismissed.
City Attorney Ross Hammersley explained the city charter would not allow any public park property to be leased without a vote from the constituents.
Councilor Dave Bourgette said the problem was clear.
“We don’t have the space,” he said.
“It’s pretty cut-and-dry. There isn’t room,” Stribitz said.
Stibitz proposed looking at the city code to possibly allow commercial vessels in the future. Councilor John Terzano agreed that it’s something the city should consider.
Recycling
The Public Safety/Public Utilities Committee reported its findings after requests from the public to increase the frequency of recycling pick up.
To increase the pick-up from once a month to twice a month would cost an additional $105,000 per year, Bourgette said.
Another option is for residents to add a second recycling bin for $15 a year.
Matt Biolette from Republic Services was at the meeting.
A suggestion was made to establish a permanent station in the city. He said creating a recycling station would cost an estimated $90,000 annually.
In other business
At the Monday meeting, the city council:
• Accepted the bid from Robert T. Cole Inc. of Cadillac to reconstruct the restrooms and fish cleaning station at Loomis Street Boat Launch. It was the lowest bid at $378,989.
• Approved the request from the Optimist Club of Ludington place banners along Gaylord Avenue during the Lemonade Stand for Childhood Cancer event on Saturday, June 5, between noon and 6 p.m. The banners will be decorated in honor of loved ones with cancer.
• Revoked an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) project from 327 S. James St., owned by R Ship LLC. The rehabilitation was not completed in the allotted time. Maria Duhaime was at the meeting and spoke during public comment, explaining that the cost of the required fire suppression system to meet code made it too expensive to continue with the project. She said they will continue to make improvements to the property.
• Held a public hearing on vacating the alley on property being acquired by Michigan Community Capital for the Lofts on Rowe project. No public comments were made. The city unanimously decided to vacate the property.
• Adopted a resolution to allow local residents to protest findings of their property tax assessments in a letter to the Board of Review, rather than filing a protest in person. The city already allowed nonresident taxpayers to file a protest and papers in support of the protest by letter.