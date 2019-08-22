The City of Ludington published a letter to residents and community visitors Thursday, in which City Manager Mitch Foster detailed the planned reconstruction of Loomis Street this spring.
The construction project is expected to take place from April to August 2020, according to the preliminary schedule in the letter.
The city is planning to replace the entire road surface, curb and some of the sidewalk on Loomis Street from Rath Avenue east to Delia Street. This will include all intersections within the project limits as well.
“This section of road is well past its design life and requires a full replacement,” Foster stated in the letter.
In addition to the roadwork, the city will also replace the sanitary sewer and water main. The water service lines — which connect buildings to the water main — would be replaced as well, including the pipes up to 18 inches inside people’s buildings and homes in the project area.
