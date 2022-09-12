The Ludington City Council voted to act as the clearing house for grant money to fund a gun buyback program at its meeting Monday.
By serving as what is called a fiduciary, the city is now able to accept grants on behalf of a community group that is developing a program where city residents can voluntarily sell their AR-15-style firearms.
Grants, not Ludington taxpayer money, are the way the program is set to be funded. Costs to the city are expected to be minimal.
The outline of the program presented Monday involved a Ludington police officer collecting assault weapons two days a month for two consecutive months.
The officer would dole out a $500 gift card for food-only purchases with each weapon turned in.
Deb Del Zoppo, a member of the group advocating for the program, told the council “we have donors lined up, ready to go” to fund it.
The council’s vote was 6-1, with only Councilor Cheri Stibitz voting against acting as the group’s fiduciary.
Councilor Ted May, who chairs the public safety committee that handled the proposal up to this point, said “it’s not costing us anything” to “put our name on their grant proposals.”
“At this point, it’s good for the city to say, ‘We’ll take a shot,’” he said.
But calling the proposal “very incomplete” and “a wishlist,” Stibitz remained concerned that costs and responsibilities would eventually fall on the city’s shoulders.
She said the details of the program were still not clear enough and worried that a proposed $500 would not adequately compensate for the police officer’s time.
City Manager Mitch Foster agreed the proposal was “illustrative in nature,” but added that interim Police Chief Steve Wietrzykowski “was agreeable” to overseeing the program.
Councilor Jack Bulger supported the proposal while conceding that “we may invest some costs” and saying data on the effectiveness of buyback programs is “kind of fuzzy.”
“There’s one incontrovertible data point,” he said. “For every gun which is bought, it won’t be used in a school shooting. It won’t be used in a suicide. It won’t be used in a domestic violence situation.”
Councilor Wally Cain said “it’s our responsibility” as city councilors to “at least try to make an effort.”
“I think it’s what the city government should be doing,” he said. “I think that the costs are going to be minimal.”
Though he initially expressed concerns that the city would be saddled with more administrative costs than expected, Councilor John Terzano voted in favor of the proposal.
Since the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May, members of a group of about a dozen have pressed the city for its support for a buyback program.
The City Council in August passed a resolution expressing “formal support” for the effort, an action that was expected to help the program secure grant funding.
The group now refers to their proposal as the Starfish Buyback Program, after a fable about a woman throwing starfish from a beach into the ocean to save them from an ebbing tide.
When a stranger says what she is doing won’t make any difference, she throws another and says, “It made a difference for that one.”
The group’s mission statement says “no matter how small or futile this action may appear, any effort to save lives matters.”
While saying that the Ludington Police Department will “determine the procedure,” a document detailing the group’s recommendations for the program was included in the council’s agenda packet.
The group wants to collect “assault weapons,” and their document says “the Ludington Police Department will determine the definition of assault weapons.”
Foster said it has been decided to use definition in the 1994 federal assault weapons ban.
Weapons would be stored at the Ludington Police Department and delivered to the Michigan State Police in Lansing.
Donor anonymity “will be guaranteed,” and “a no-questions-asked policy will be observed.”
The program “will be deemed a success” as long as one-to-five assault weapons are turned in, the document says, with the potential for “a continuation or revision of the program” from there.
“Even if no weapons are turned in, we believe that trying to make our community safer is worth the effort,” the document says.
The proposed $5,750 budget for the program includes hiring a marketing agency, paying a police officer and buying gift cards.
Potential funding sources listed include various community groups and the Community Foundation of Mason County.
It also lists $30 million that was set aside by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year for violence prevention, but Foster said the city likely would not qualify for that because it is based on need.