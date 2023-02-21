Capt. Jeff Christensen of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, and Chris Jones, a recently retired lieutenant with the Newark, Delaware, Police Department are the two finalists for the Ludington Police Chief position. City officials will be completing second interviews with both candidates Thursday afternoon.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster stated that each candidate will rotate between three groups of interviewers, himself, the interview committee and a selected group of LPD officers on Thursday.
“After the three rounds and the initial assessment we had previously, the committee will put forward an offer,” Foster said. “We plan to go from there, but there can always be additional questions that pop up to extend the time period.”
Foster stated that his hope is to have someone hired and ready to start in mid- to late March.
“Both candidates have qualities and backgrounds indicating success in the position of chief of police for Ludington, and both are interested in committing themselves to be integral members of the greater Ludington community,” Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said to the Daily News last month.
Both Christensen and Jones are Michigan natives and both men have served in various law enforcement capacities.
Christensen has more than 30 years’ experience, 10 of which were spent in an administrative role with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department.
Jones has 25 years’ experience including time as the special enforcement division coordinator with the Newark Police Department, overseeing special operations and traffic units.
The city will be hosting a meet-and-greet with both candidates at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 at City Hall for the public to have a chance to meet the candidates.
“We value having the public attend the meet and greet,” Foster said. “They get the opportunity to meet the candidate before they are hired and to be able to ask questions in a smaller setting. We want the public’s feedback. We are really looking for a candidate who is present in the community after hours. Whether they are shopping downtown or at the beach, we want the public to feel that the new chief is approachable whether or not in uniform.”
Foster stated that the LPD works very cooperatively with other agencies in the area and one of the hopes of the new candidate is to continue that work and also look for creative new ways to move the department forward for the future.
“We are really looking at how we are going to be tackling the care of things in the community proactively,” Foster said.