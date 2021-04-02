SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville City Commission is set to meet in person for the first time in months at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Scottville Optimist Hall.
In a note attached to the meeting agenda, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado states that there will be no Zoom or teleconference options, and that the meeting will be limited to 25 people, including commissioners and staff, in order to accommodate social distancing.
If more than 25 people attend, the meeting will be canceled.
City manager search
The commission is set to hear an update on its search for a permanent replacement for former City Manager Courtney Magaluk.
On March 15, commissioners approved a contract with Arch Staffing & Consulting of Ludington to conduct the city manager search. Arch Staffing was the only company to submit a bid for search services to the city. The city received one other electronic message from an out-of-state firm, but it contained no costs or estimates, according to Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway.
Police Chief Matt Murphy has been serving as acting city manager on a temporary basis since December 2020.
FOIA issues
In March, the city received a Freedom of Information Act request from Ludington resident Tom Rotta, seeking police records about a car-pedestrian accident on Feb. 16. The accident occurred on East State Street near High Street, and resulted in a 72-year-old woman being hospitalized.
Rotta’s FOIA was denied on March 9 on the basis that it would “interfere with law enforcement proceedings.”
Rotta appealed the FOIA denial that same day, according to Alvarado. In the appeal, Rotta noted that the city failed to state a specific reason why the record was exempt from disclosure.
On March 15, the commission voted to extend its window of response to the appeal, opting to address the issue during the next city commission meeting, which is Monday.
In a memo attached to the notes for Monday’s agenda, Alvarado states that the city complied with case law and Michigan law, but might have failed to provide some details that would clarify its stance.
“The face of the report in question has a note stating the proceedings were open, and (that) Scottville City Police were awaiting instructions from the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether further investigation was required,” Alvarado wrote. “The office of the Mason County Sheriff, which was also involved, (has) not yet concluded the crash investigation.”
The city “may have failed to state” those reasons, according to Alvarado.
Alvarado said he worked with the sheriff and county prosecutor to expedite the release of a redacted copy of the record, which Alvarado said was released on April 2. As a result, Alvarado said the appeal should be “dismissed as moot,” though Alvarado stands by the denial.
On Monday, the city will consider a resolution to formally amend its FOIA guidelines to designate Alvarado as Scottville’s FOIA coordinator. The city manager normally serves in this capacity. Alvarado has been handling FOIA requests directly since prior to Magaluk’s resignation through mutual-separation agreement on Feb. 1.
The resolution would also authorize Alvarado to establish an email address with the city for this specific purpose.
Also on Monday
The city will also consider a McPhail Banner Program, which includes contracts to rent 4-foot by 6-foot banner spaces at McPhail Field for advertising purposes. The five-year contracts would cost either a lump sum of $1,000 or five annual payments of $200. Scottville businesses would receive a 20-percent discount.