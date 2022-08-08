Ludington residents can get face time with their local city government at several community meetings this month.
An open meeting with city officials will be held in each of the city’s six wards throughout August.
The first meeting is at 6 p.m. today at the Stearns Park veterans memorial. It’s for residents of the First Ward — broadly the area northwest of the intersection of Harrison and Haight streets.
City Manager Mitch Foster and City Councilor Ted May will be in attendance.
The point is to “get out there, meet people where they are, and have some honest conversations about things that are going on and what they think,” said Foster.
Foster will be at each meeting, and each city councilor is invited to attend the meeting in their ward.
Mayor Steve Miller and City Councilor At-Large John Terzano, who represents all residents, are also invited to all the meetings.
Foster said he expects to go over things that are going on around the city, “open it up for questions, and then potentially dive into what are some things that you’d like to see done.”
The meetings help the city figure out people’s priorities, he said.
“What do they see in the community they want to get fixed or addressed?” he said. “My role is to try and figure out what that is and communicate that back to council.”
All the meetings are set to start at 6 p.m. and be held outside, except for one. In the case of rain, they’ll be held at City Hall at 400 S. Harrison St.
The Second Ward, represented by Councilor Kathy Winczewski, will meet outside Ludington High School near the front lobby on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The Third Ward, represented by Councilor Les Johnson, will meet at the Waterfront Park gazebo on Monday, Aug. 15.
The Fourth Ward, represented by Councilor Cheri Stibitz, will meet at the Copeyon Park picnic shelter on Monday, Aug. 29.
The Fifth Ward, represented by Wally Cain, will meet at the Ludington Fire Department at 918 E. Tinkham Ave. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
And the Sixth Ward, represented by Councilor Jack Bulger, will meet at Leveaux Park on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Foster has also held a couple of “out of office” days, where he works from one of the city’s coffee shops while residents can stop in and chat, which he described as “very productive.”
He said he’s scheduling another upcoming “out of office day” at HumaniTea.
“The goal is to be as open and as communicative as possible,” he said.