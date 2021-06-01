Bills that would allow any residence in Michigan to be rented out for periods less than 30 days advanced through the state legislature this week.
If passed into law, listing a home for rent on apps like Airbnb and VRBO without a permit would be a permitted use in any residential zone, not subject to any permit or license.
The bills allow for regulation of nuisances like noise, advertising, traffic and the number of occupants, but only if applied consistently to rental and non-rental residences.
Ludington officials insist the bills are state overreach and are lobbying representatives to amend or oppose them.
“It’s a state preemption of local decision making,” City Manager Mitch Foster said.
He would prefer “common sense regulation” that allows cities to protect residents from “housing prices going through the roof and a continued lack of housing supply.”
There are two identical copies of the bill: Bill 4722 in Michigan’s House of Representatives and Bill 446 in its Senate. Committees in both chambers approved their respective versions last week.
Several steps remain before one of the bills becomes law, with openings for amendments along the way.
Foster on Wednesday had a “great conversation” with state Rep. Jack O’Malley and members of the House committee that approved the bill, he said.
“I know O’Malley is in favor of changes to the language of the bill,” Foster said. “We’re going to continue to work with him on that.”
Foster is trying to schedule a meeting with state Sen. Curt VanderWall for early this week, he said. VanderWall voted Wednesday to approve Bill 446 as a member of the Senate Committee on Regulatory Reform.
VanderWall told the committee chair he looks forward to “working on this bill and making sure it’s where we want it to be.”
Foster doesn’t know who VanderWall intends to work with, but said the city “would love to participate in those discussions.”
City council unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the bills at their meeting Monday. Copies of the resolution were sent to Ludington’s state representative, its state senator and the chairmen of the committees that considered it.
The city has learned “through hard experience” to carefully consider the impact of “transient guests” on neighborhoods, the resolution states in part, and Michigan residents should retain the right to local control.
Ludington implemented a licensing system for short-term renting last year. The bills, as officials interpret them, would render this system illegal, Foster said.
The city issues 30 licenses at any given time, which expire after three years. Applying for a license costs $500 and acquiring it costs $1,500.
The next step for the House version of the bill is for a second reading to be scheduled. Amendments could be proposed at this point. Bills must be read three times before they become law.
The Senate version will be referred to the Committee of the Whole, an informal Senate gathering where a simple majority of members can recommend amendments.