The Ludington City Council voted Monday to negotiate a settlement with Nathaniel and Jana Rose, who threatened to sue over the siren that blares twice daily across the street from their home.
Only Councilor John Terzano voted against the negotiations. Councilor Ted May was absent.
It’s unclear yet whether this means any change is coming to the siren at Copeyon Park, which sounds each day at noon and 10 p.m. Any tentative settlement agreement would be brought back to the council for approval.
The council voted after talking about a letter from the Roses’ attorney that gave the city 15 days from March 9 to disconnect the siren. To protect legal strategy, their discussion was held in a closed session.
At the previous meeting, the council voted 4-3 against pursuing a settlement. Councilor Jack Bulger said Monday’s vote was more prudent, as the previous one “had the net effect of (saying), ‘Go ahead and sue us.’”
“Giving our attorney one last opportunity to see what potential settlement we can reach is more in the interest of the city than to just say, ‘Eh, bring it on,’” he said.
Terzano did not respond to a request for elaboration on his ‘no’ vote.
In his letter to the city, the Roses’ attorney, James Koning, said “the time for negotiation has passed” and “suit will be filed” unless the siren is “permanently” disconnected except for “approved, reasonable uses, such as weather alerts.”
Koning added that “statements from various city officials regarding this matter … have been outrageous” and he is “investigating the possibility” of naming individual councilors in the suit.
He said claims will be made under the Fair Housing Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employers from discriminating based on race, sex and other traits.
He did not say if turning off only the 10 p.m. sounding would be acceptable, though the Roses have said that before.
Nathaniel Rose, a veteran, claimed the siren triggers his PTSD as it is identical to ones that warned of incoming rocket attacks during his three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Since December, he and Jana called on the city to turn off the 10 p.m. siren or face charges.
Pushback came from the community and council alike, for some of whom the siren is a cherished local tradition. The siren blared twice-daily for at least 50 years, but was removed from its downtown location in 2019 and remained silent for two years while the city worked to get it running again.
The siren spends about five seconds at its peak volume, which the Daily News measured at 113.6 decibels directly beneath it at noon Tuesday. That’s about the volume of someone shouting in your ear, and hearing loss is possible after less than two minutes of exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The volume was measured using an app developed for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, an agency of the CDC.