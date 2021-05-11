Average Ludington citizens probably won’t notice the difference. In fact, City Manager Mitch Foster hopes they don’t.
But with the upcoming retirement of planning and zoning administrator Carol Ann Foote in June, Foster sees an opportunity to find a better way of managing property development in the city.
Foote’s role in the city administration evolved over more than 20 years until she was an “incredible Jane-of-all-trades,” Foster said. In addition to overseeing the combined planning and zoning department, Foote provides support to the assessing office and building inspector.
But rather than replace Foote outright, Foster is working to reorganize various city departments that deal with property into a more “cogent” and “fluid” system.
When Foster came to be Ludington’s city manager in 2019, he noticed that its approach to these departments was an “outlier” among other cities. Its departments were more “siloed” and “individualized.”
Foster envisions more of a one-stop shop, overseen by a single supervisor, where residents and developers can take care of all their business and get all the information they need.
“Any time you have a zoning issue, a lot of times it’s dealing with a building inspection or a building permit, and then the building permit deals directly with assessing,” Foster said.
The Community Development Department, and the Downtown Development Authority it oversees, would be brought “into the fold” with the planning and zoning department, the building department and the assessing office. The CDD applies for and administrates grant money for improvement projects.
Foster hopes to grease the wheels of development both for builders and city workers by consolidating all that activity under one roof.
It’s still unclear what that means for the present leadership. For example, Heather Tykoski, who oversees both the Community Development Department and the Downtown Development Authority, could either remain in place or transition to another leadership role, Foster said.
At this point, it’s not even clear whether the new, more powerful supervisor would be a new position or additional responsibilities added to an existing position.
“There’s no way I can replace Carol Ann person-for-person because her wealth of knowledge is incredible, but if we can pull pieces of her apart and make it so one individual doesn’t have to have all that knowledge she gained over 20-plus years, we’re going to end up in a great place,” Foster said.
After the first reading of an ordinance permitting the reorganization at Monday’s city council meeting, councilor Les Johnson said the reorganization would not be a new experiment, but a return to a previous era.
“This is the way the city was set up quite a few years ago,” Johnson said. “It’s nothing new for the way the city is going to be operating.”
Johnson told the Daily News he thinks returning to a more centralized system is “a good thing for the city all the way around” and will keep the departments more transparent and accountable to each other.
Foster aims to finalize the structure of the department this week and advertise an open position for a new administrative clerk. After a second reading of the ordinance at city council, the reorganization can be executed.
According to the ordinance, the reorganization would be evaluated at the end of the year.
City council’s next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24.