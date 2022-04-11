City officials are working on an application for a $1 million state grant to redevelop a downtown alley into a public gathering space.
The alley south of Ludington Avenue, from Rath Avenue to South James Street, would be turned into a paved walkway with outdoor restaurant seating, benches, and new lighting and landscaping.
The $1 million would come from a Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant similar to the one that funded Legacy Plaza, and would be joined by a $179,000 contribution from the local Downtown Development Authority.
“It’s nothing that’s too frilly, but it’ll create a nice space, and it’ll create a little area,” said Community Development Director Heather Tykoski.
A public hearing for feedback on the preliminary design is being held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. The Ludington City Council greenlit the application at its meeting Monday.
Preliminary designs for the project are available on the city’s website and at City Hall.
The application will be submitted on Friday, Tykoski said. If it is accepted, final designs will be put together and more public input will be gathered.
The project would close the alley to vehicle traffic, with trucks parking along Rath Avenue and South James Street to make deliveries to businesses.
An 8-inch water main would be installed in the alley for adjacent property owners to pay into. Those businesses struggle with water pressure, Tykoski said, and any work on their current main requires getting a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation to rip up Ludington Avenue.
Improving the alley, which Tykoski said is in “horrible” condition, would also give handicap accessibility a boost, she said.
“That tends to be the handicap-accessible entrance for a lot of our businesses on that block, and if you’ve tried to traverse that alley even by foot, it’s crazy. It’s hard. There’s a lot of potholes,” she said.
It’s not clear yet what the alley would be paved with. Tykoski suggested that it could be either concrete or paving stones that are permeable, allowing storm water to pass through.
“One of our goals was to not put in more bricks that were moveable, so we’re looking at that,” she said. “But (this is) conceptual in nature, and we haven’t decided which would be the way.”
Construction on the project would not begin until the demolition and reconstruction of Michael’s Bar is complete, she said. Demolition is planned to happen this month.
No official parking spaces should be eliminated in the project, she said.
The DDA and surrounding property owners have been eyeing improvements to the alley since 2013. It started out as talk about some resurfacing work, but “bloomed into something more,” Tykoski said.
Ryan Reed, owner of the adjacent building that houses My Sister’s Closet, emphasized the “tremendous amount of fact-finding (and) due diligence” that business owners and officials have put into remodeling the alley, which he said resembles “an alleyway in Mosul or Baghdad.”
City Council in 2018 OK’d the temporary closure of the alley to vehicle traffic as a trial run of a pedestrian-friendly area. But grant opportunities have been out of the reach for a full-scale redevelopment until now.
Megan Josefowicz, the co-owner of Sportsman’s Restaurant and Bar, said the project would be a positive improvement.
“We recognize that there’s going to be some ruffled feathers, because it’s change, and change never seems to go smoothly,” she said. “But we think, in the long run, the beautification and safety improvements as a result of closing down the alley will be a bigger benefit.”
The $1 million grant is part of the MEDC’s Public Gathering Spaces Initiative, which aims to “create and enhance recreational places that will allow residents to gather, relax, celebrate, and commemorate.”