The City of Ludington is seeking input from the public on the future location of the old siren outside its former fire station.
The siren was disconnected in late April 2019 and it has remained quiet since then as the block that once housed the fire hall was transformed into a pair of apartment buildings, one facing Ludington Avenue and the other facing Loomis Street.
Kathy Winczewski, 2nd Ward Councilor, said a group at the city identified the Loomis Street bathrooms near the boat launch as the place that would be the best fit for the siren.
“We started looking for other places (besides where it was),” she said. “It’s got to have three-phase electrical. And we wanted to keep it as close as we could to its locality.”
Winczewski said she would like to see the public give its input on the proposed location for the siren at upcoming city council meetings or through phone calls, emails or letters to the city.
“I think at this point, we’re open to anything,” she said. “We did say it would go back in (when it was removed). We’re open to any suggestions (about when it goes off and its location). If they’re (for it) or against, we’re open because we’d like to get feedback.”
The group — which Winczewski said consisted of herself and fellow councilors Les Johnson and Cheri Stibitz along with former Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk, Public Works Department Superintendent Joe Stickney and Water Plant Superintendent Jamie Hockemeyer — has been working toward getting the siren back and going.
“The people who grew up in Ludington, there’s still this nostalgia with it,” Winczewski said. “When you were raising kids, when it was 10 o’clock, and it went off, you knew and they knew to be home. It’s just a nostalgia thing. Right now, in the time of the pandemic, it would be nice to bring back something familiar.”
The siren, once it was not in use for fire department business, went off at noon and 10 p.m. each day.
Funk, who recently retired after 50 years with the Ludington Fire Department, said it was used when he first joined.
“It was originally to let firemen know that there was a fire. They blew it three times in succession,” he said. “They’d crank it up and let it come down, crank it up and let it come down and then crank it up. We used it before we had our pagers and all that stuff. The firemen would come down to the station. The police department would take the calls and they would put the address up. We had a chalkboard by the fire trucks (for the address).”
Funk said that when the siren was no longer needed, it was used at noon and 10 p.m. each day. He said people grew to adapt to it if they moved from out of town.
“I think it’s a good thing for the community. I have had very few complaints about it through the years. I think the biggest thing was people didn’t understand what it was for. People from bigger cities thought it was a tornado siren. Some at the condos, when they first got here, they would ask what’s that all about. They got used to it. We had very few complaints on it.”
Winczewski said a piece of public property was the best candidate, and the group looked at locations such as the James Street Legacy Plaza area, the water treatment plant and the Loomis Street boat launch. The city’s marinas were also looked at for a potential relocation of the siren.
The bathrooms are going to be reconstructed this summer, and it already has the correct electrical, she said.
Already, an individual stepped forward to commit a $500 donation toward the siren’s installation, she said, and the cost to the city for running the siren is $26 per month in electricity.
If the siren were to be installed at the bathrooms, Winczewski said a historical marker or sign could be placed to describe the siren. Also, handouts for those in nearby motels and short-term rentals would be made available to make visitors aware of the siren. A poster also could be placed at the bathrooms to inform boaters of the siren, too.
Winczewski said the sound of the siren also could potentially be muffled to a degree, and it could also last a shorter or longer amount of time. She also said she would be open to the idea of having the siren go off at different times of the day.
She would like to see the siren put in place to see how it all unfolds.
“We’d like to put it up and see how it goes,” she said. “If it becomes a major issue, we could try it first before we put (something together that changes it). We’d like to make it memorable for people,” she said.
The architectural drawings for the bathrooms near the Loomis Street boat launch are still being worked on. Winczewski said the bathroom project is likely to be completed in June or July, and the siren may return to that location around that time.
She encouraged the public to give feedback during the coming city council meetings either Feb. 8 or Feb. 22, or to contact the city via phone call, email or letter.