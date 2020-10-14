The Ludington City Council approved the termination of a maintenance agreement, a pilot agreement for restricting M-116/Lakeshore Drive and discussed having in-person meetings during Monday’s regular meeting at the municipal building.
The city also approved unanimously an amendment to a Brownfield plan for the Lofts on Rowe project, and it approved a mutual aid agreement for the police department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
The maintenance agreement was with Utility Service Company for maintenance on three water storage tanks, Gaylord Avenue, Danaher Street and Brye Road. New Water Treatment Supervisor Jamie Hockenmeyer said the city could save money by doing much of the maintenance itself because of the expertise of city employees, and other large-scale work could be let out for bids at a cost savings, too.
“We’re going to have decreased costs,” Hockenmeyer told the council Monday night. “We are in control and we can show that we can do the work and do it competitively. When it comes to things like a mixer, we can easily maintain that.”
Hockenmeyer said the staff of the city could handle the inspections thanks to advances in technology such as drones to take photographs. Those photographs then could be sent to a contractor for quotes.
“We can handle the inspections, and we can handle the clean-outs,” he said.
Hockenmeyer said the equipment they have has an indefinite lifespan, and with the use of a capital improvement plan, the city can cycle projects in the future with costs built into the budget.
In a memo to the city council, City Manager Mitch Foster said the contract language called for the city to spend $2 million. Where the city believes it could maintain the tanks at a cost of $1.245 million.
LAKESHORE DRIVE STRIPING
The city council approved an agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation on a change in striping for Lakeshore Drive once the resurfacing project is complete.
The agreement is a two-year pilot program that will make the shoulder wider to allow for non-motorized vehicles to use.
According to drawings provided by MDOT and in the city council’s packet, the center turn lane would be eliminated between Court Street and would widen back out just south of the entrance to Stearns Outer Drive for a left-turn lane.
The city will have to come up with no-parking signs, and Foster told the council in response to a question from Councilor Cheri Rozell that the signs would be $800. Foster said there will be “delineation” between a parking lane and a bicycle lane.
In the agreement, MDOT stated it will monitor the stretch for any additional crashes, and if there is an increase, it will adjust Lakeshore Drive back to its three-lane configuration it had.
REGULAR MEETINGS
Monday’s meeting marked the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns where the city council met in person. It was met with some apprehension.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski said she was concerned about meeting in person.
“Last week, we had nine active cases. It took us a long time to get to nine active cases,” she said. “Europe is going through a whole second wave, and we have followed Europe’s trends. We definitely are not going the right way, yet.”
In response, Foster and City Attorney Ross Hammersley said that with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders overturned by the state supreme court, it’s forced the state legislature to work on these open meeting concerns.
Hammersley said a bill passed the state senate that allowed for public bodies to meet remotely until Dec. 31, 2021, and then it would take a local, state or federal emergency to allow for a remote meeting, or a medical condition of a local board member could trigger a remote meeting.