The Ludington City Council voted to appeal a verdict ruling in favor of Tom Rotta by 51st District Court Judge Mark Wickens at Monday’s meeting.
Wickens of Lake County was assigned the case by the State Court Administrative Office to hear the matter.
Rotta sued the city citing that the resolution for the Charter Revision Commission, passed on Nov. 5, 2021 by city council, never stated proper compensation rates for members of that commission and the city also did not present specific fixed expenses pertaining to the commission in their budget.
Rotta stated, “citizens were not given statutory details to make an informed decision on the ballot question regarding charter revision posed in that May 3 election.”
In a hearing in mid-December, Wickens sided with Rotta. The order, which was written by Ludington City Attorney Ross Hammersley, though, only states that Rotta was to receive filing fees and related costs. Rotta sought an order that included stipulations that invalidated the charter commission election.
“The order drafted only reflects the court ruled against the defendant’s motion for summary disposition on both grounds and for the plaintiff’s on (legal) grounds,” Rotta writes. “While it then affords the plaintiff is entitled to filing fees and related costs (as the prevailing party), it fails to mention anything about the main relief sought and afforded by this court at that hearing.”
Rotta wrote his own order — which is unsigned in the file. In it, Wickens found that there was a material error in the May 3 election for the charter commission and the city’s “failure to follow procedures delineated in (the Home Rule City Act) prior to that election.” Because of the error, “the vote on the ballot question, afflicted with material error, must be voided as per (the Revised Judicature Act of 1961).”
At a hearing over the order, Rotta said the more concise order offered by Hammersley was OK because the invalidation was stated on the record.
Council members entered into an hour-long, closed session Monday to discuss the ruling. After the meeting reopened to the public, members of council discussed options for moving forward.
“There’s one option the mayor asked me about that is potentially possible,” Hammersley said. “You have the power to designate committees. One of the issues with the Charter Revision Commission as it stood up was determining which parts of the charter to attack first. There’s nothing in the Home Rule City Act that would prevent you from having a committee that is designed to review the charter and identify areas for future revision.
“At that point, once that work is concluded you could then call for election at that point,” Hammersley continued. “It would not continue the committee’s work, but there hasn’t been a revision in several decades, there’s a lot that makes sense of that. You could look at what the issues are and what to look for. It wouldn’t replace the committee, but is an option I thought you should know about before voting on an appeal.”
Councilor-at-large John Terzano motioned to have Hammersley appeal the decision of Judge Wickens. After discussing possible other options with Hammersley, Council decided to move forward with an appeal case against Rotta by voting 6-0 with Councilor Ted May absent.
“On May 3, 2022, city leaders presented a ballot question before the voters that misled them into thinking that revising the charter would cost nothing and be done by unpaid volunteers,” Rotta stated in an email Tuesday afternoon to the Daily News. “They accomplished this deception on the electorate by avoiding two statutory duties imposed on the City Council to fix those costs and the rates of compensation before the election.
“These violations of the law, deemed ‘material error’ by Judge Wickens in this case, is obvious to all but city officials, and I would welcome the city’s appeal of this case if it wasn’t my city leaders once again making a costly material mistake burdening our taxpayers even more because they cannot accept the fact that they were grossly negligent,” he stated. “Nevertheless, I look forward to the appeals court establishing precedent in my favor once they get ahold of the facts and apply the law.”
Terzno, though, said Monday night that everything was correct from his perspective.
“I don’t believe that our process was flawed and secondly if by chance it was flawed, those mistakes were not material to the overall outcome. And I vote for that appeal would signify that,” Terzano said.
Councilor Jack Bulger stated that he knows Judge Wickens well, but he would have to agree with Terzano on his motion to appeal Wickens’ ruling.
“I have high personal regard for Judge Wickens who is a contemporary, but in this case, I’m persuaded that the apparent remedy he’s grabbing isn’t appropriate and that the city would have a reasonable to strong chance for prevailing on appeal,” Bulger said. “I also discovered that our last May election cost us over $19,000 and that because of some changes in the future could be considerably more than that. In this case the cost of the appeal is considerably less than that. If we were to prevail, the commission’s work could be ongoing from that point.
“I will be intended to support the motion on the floor and what happens after that we may need some further discussions as to the decision we have to make tonight, I will vote for Councilor Terzano’s motion.”
As of now, Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster stated that the Charter Revision Commission is “taking a break for the time being, with its future to be determined later.”