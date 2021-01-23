The Ludington City Council will be considering a proposal to apply for a brownfield grant from the state as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday via the video-conference application Zoom.
The public may join into the meeting by using the meeting ID No. 879 2497 2431 or it may join via telephone by calling (312) 626-6799 and using the same meeting ID number.
The city will consider applying for a grant through the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to assist with a housing project proposed for 302 and 304 S. James Street.
In a memo to the council from City Manager Mitch Foster, Foster said the state’s grant will cover the demolition of the former gas station at the intersection of James and Filer streets as well as the environmental contamination.
“The grant will be 100 percent covered with no required match by the city and will essentially be a pass-through with the city reimbursing the developer for costs associated with the identified activities in the proposal,” Foster wrote to the council.
The amount being requested for the grant is $598,400. The application also indicates that it is not using a brownfield tax increment financing.
PJP Holdings is proposing a townhouse development for the two lots along James Street. The paperwork indicates a potential groundbreaking this spring with a completion of the project in the spring of 2022.
Wastewater treatment project
In a memo to the city from Joshua Redner, the project engineer for the wastewater treatment plant improvements, told the city that the costs for the drilling of monitoring wells were higher than anticipated.
The projected costs for the drilling services was $38,170, but the actual costs were $66,432.
The memo is a item of discussion a part of the city council’s agenda for Monday.
Parking change
Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal is requesting that two parking spaces near the intersection of West Court and North William streets be eliminated.
Kozal, in a memo to the council, stated that parking needs to be prohibited on the south side of West Court Street east of North William Street because of obstructed views of traffic traveling on West Court Street.
In other business
• Darryll Plamondon, the city’s superintendent of utility maintenance, is requesting the city stick with CCRA Professional Services for its cross connection inspections for 2021. It is a contract for service, and it is only the first reading of an ordinance to allow for the contract. A decision will come a later time.
• Foster is asking that the council allow for the continued display of art on behalf of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts in the Detroit Institute of Arts InsideOut program continue through the end of 2021.
• Al Laaksonen, on behalf of Ludington Harbor Tours which owns the ship Princess of Ludington, is seeking to have the ability to dock along the outer wall of Waterfront Park for this upcoming year. Last year, in the ship’s first season, it started its business out of Lake Street Marina off of South Washington Avenue in the Fourth Ward. In a note to the city, Laaksonen explained that he was told “the owner wants possession of the dock space for his development.”