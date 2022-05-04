Two empty plots of land in the Forest Hills subdivision will be handed over to a Cartier family descendant, according to Ludington city officials.
Officials expect Mary Cartier to sell the parcels, located west of Monona Drive at its intersection with Seminole Drive, which could one day hold a maximum of two homes.
Neither Cartier, who lives in Texas, nor her attorney could be reached for comment. The transfer, still in the works, will be made official at an upcoming city council meeting.
It’s hard to estimate the potential property tax revenue at this point, City Manager Mitch Foster said, but “you would guess somewhere around $5,000 per lot per year.”
The city had weighed whether to press for ownership of the two parcels. But officials decided the future property taxes were worth more than a court fight with a family line closely linked to the city’s history.
From the city’s earliest days, the Cartier family held political offices, ran major businesses and owned swaths of land that ultimately became the park and campground bearing their name.
“Given what the family has done for the city, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to try to get into a contest,” City Councilor John Terzano said. “The city’s going to benefit either way.”
A local bike safety group, Shoreline FORCE, had been in talks to install a “bike garden” on the parcels where children could practice road safety skills on a miniature course. Those plans have now shifted to Cartier Park, where two alternative locations are being considered.
One of those is just north of the Cartier Park Pathway trailhead on Rath Avenue, and the other is near the Central Bark Park, Foster said. The city’s parks committee is set to take “a field trip” to check out the sites at their next meeting, he said.
Shoreline FORCE organizer Alison Helminski said the Cartier Park locations are “truly … a wonderful idea,” with parking and paths of varying difficulties nearby.
“That can create a pretty powerful influence for (kids) to keep going and keep learning and keep growing with their skills as their body changes,” she said.
Cartier’s father sold the Monona Drive parcels to the city for $1 in 1966, along with the rest of what became the surrounding subdivision. The city added a deed restriction 17 years later preserving the two parcels for playground use only, which had apparently been the Cartiers’ original intent.
But no playground was ever built there, while others have gone up at nearby schools. With no need for a new one, city administration asked the council in February whether it should pursue a perceived loophole and sell the parcels off for Ludington’s gain.
The deed restriction doesn’t say what happens if the city violates it, which City Attorney Ross Hammersley said would be expected. The restriction is arguably baseless without a specific “enforcement mechanism,” he said.
Cartier’s attorney, Thomas Kuiper, told the Daily News “the law is still clear” that if the restriction is broken, the land reverts to the grantor or their next descendant.
Foster had estimated the revenue from selling the lots to be about $100,000, but said that gain would likely be dampened by subsequent legal fees.
The city council never expressed much support for prying the parcels away from Cartier. When Foster told the building and licenses committee in April that Cartier had no interest in removing the restriction and wished to sell the parcels, the committee voted to deed them to her.
Foster told the Daily News he thinks the city “could have made the argument” that Shoreline FORCE’s planned bike garden qualifies as a playground. But he said the possibility was never presented to Cartier, as the city’s building and licenses committee already decided there were better locations for it.