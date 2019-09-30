The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will provide a public presentation about insect pests that kill hemlock trees at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Ludington City Hall.
The pests are tiny insects called hemlock woolly adelgid. Their presence can be identified by the white waxy substance they secrete onto the base of hemlock needles as they feed on the sap from the tree’s branches and shoots.
More than 100 million mature hemlocks in Michigan are at risk of being infected by the insect, which is common in many Eastern states, according to the DNR. The insects’ eggs and even young adults can be transported on hemlock nursery trees, logs and firewood, so moving infected wood spreads the pests to new forests.
