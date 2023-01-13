The City of Ludington has closed the application period for the Ludington police chief position, and of the seven applicants, four will move on to interview with the city next week.
City Manager Mitch Foster stated the city initially received eight applications for the position, but one was rescinded. There were no internal candidates.
“We have reviewed the applications,” Foster said. “We will be conducting first-round interviews next Friday with four candidates.”
Foster stated that the right candidate for the position will be someone who not only works well with the department, but is also visible in the community.
“We are looking for someone who can become an integral member of our community and play a role in leading our police department into the future,” he said. “The goal after the first round of interviews would be to narrow it down to potentially two candidates who would then go through an assessment process and a second round of interviews.”
The position was previously offered to Ryan Myers from the Big Rapids Police Department. Myers accepted the offer and then rescinded it after his family decided that the move wasn’t right for their family at the time.
The hiring process has taken longer than initially anticipated. Foster stated the city is trying to move the process along quickly, while still making sure enough time is taken to find the candidate best suited for the job.
The hope is that a selection will be made before spring.
“The ideal time would be an offer out at the end of February and starting by mid-March,” Foster said. “That would be the ideal.”