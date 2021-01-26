The Ludington City Council approved an application on behalf of developers for the southwest corner of James and Filer streets to be sent to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) for a Brownfield Redevelopment Grant.
The grant is expected to be a pass-through from the state to the developers at 302 and 304 S. James St., where a vacant lot and an old gas station are currently located. The city and developers are requesting $598,400 from EGLE in grant dollars.
“We essentially helped (the owners of Brenda’s Harbor Cafe) deal with the environmental issues at that old service station,” said Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster. “This program is available for other sites throughout the city, and we’re looking to engage other sites.
“This isn’t something where the city is just handing out dollars to somebody because they asked for it or because they’re well-connected. This project was started well before the current developers were on-board.”
PJP Holdings bought the old service station and intends to convert the property into townhouses.
One question that arose from Councilor John Terzano was a note for a 50-50 rule, and Foster explained that the funds expended in a previous grant in determining what kind of contamination was at the site could be counted for the 50-50 match.
“In normal times, this grant would require a match,” Foster said. “But because the city has already expended dollars associated with this project through a different grant, we were able to utilize those as matched dollars that cover the full match that would normally be required.”
Foster also said he and Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin have worked on this particular grant with the developers, and not anyone else on staff. The staff’s time working on the grant is not reimbursed.
Recreational marijuana
The city sought advice about recreational marijuana should the issue come back to the city, Foster said.
“Obviously, it was a hot topic the first time around. There were a number of comments with it that we didn’t want to be the first ones (to have recreational marijuana in the state),” Foster said. “It was more of let’s see what happens in other communities.
“So, I had a sit-down conversation with attorney (Russ) Hammersley and two other attorneys to discuss the matter, just to be prepared, just in case the topic came up again and we were not caught off-guard.”
Councilor Cheri Stibitz asked about the billing for the attorneys, citing the reference to recreational marijuana, when the bills were presented to the council for approval.
Street repairs
During his report, Foster said the engineering work for a complete reconstruction of South Washington Avenue will get underway this year with the work scheduled for 2022. Originally, Madison Street south of the avenue and Water Street were scheduled to be milled and refilled in 2021.
“Madison will still be mill-and-filled this year, and we’re looking for a May timeframe, but Water Street we are looking to push off until next year and do a full reconstruct on that,” Foster said. “So, we have been working with the clerk, and we think we have identified enough funding next year to add that to the project which means we will be able to replace the water and sewer lines on Water Street and get that in a good place for the next 25 years, just like South Washington.”
Princess of Ludington
Ludington Harbor Tours, which owns the Princess of Ludington tourboat, sought to have the ship docked along the outside of Harbor View Marina this spring and summer because it will not be able to return to where it started at Lake Street Marina.
Foster said there is not enough room inside the Ludington Municipal Marina even if a commercial slip were available, and a commercial slip is also not available at Harbor View Marina. However, it could dock on the west side of the Waterfront Park peninsula where other large vessels have docked temporarily.
The chief concern raised by members of the council was parking, especially parking used by families to access the playground equipment at the park.
The council decided unanimously to send the proposal to the parks and recreation committee for consideration and to make a recommendation when it meets in mid-February.
Other business
The council approved a change in parking where two spaces on the southwest corner of the intersection of William and Court streets would not allow for on-street parking because of the drivers potentially not being able to see around the vehicles parked there.
The council approved a request from the Ludington Area Center for the Arts to continue its exterior display of art on loan from the Detroit Institute of Arts around the city through the end of November.